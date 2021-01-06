During the last week, the Southeast idaho Public Health Dept (SIPH) recorded the deaths of three people from Franklin County due to COVID-19: a man in his 80‘s, a man in his 50‘s and a man in his 90’s. That brings to a total of 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
As of Monday, there were 11 new cases of the virus in the county for a total of 38 active cases. There have been 939 cases total.
SIPH has developed an email alert system that can let members of the community know when the vaccine is available to their priority group. The form is located on SIPH’s website, www.siphidaho.org, and will take the guess work out of the process.
“This process doesn’t sign the participant up to receive the vaccine, but is a mechanism that we will use to email participants about options when the vaccine is available for their priority group,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. “Vaccine supply continues to be extremely limited in SE Idaho. We are working with our partners across our local healthcare delivery system to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible, working through the priority populations identified by the State of Idaho. We are mandated to follow these priority groups as closely as possible.”