Since Jan. 25, when the number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to the low risk level of 13 in Franklin County, the number of active cases hovered around the moderate/low level until Feb. 6, when it raised to 21. On Friday, Feb. 13, the number of active cases was at 23, which is in the moderate risk level. Low risk level are 13 cases or lower. High risk level is 28 cases or higher.
Of the 1,067 cases confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 identified in the county, 20 were hospitalized and 14 people have passed away; 1,044 have recovered.
Vaccines for the virus can be scheduled at Preston Drug, Franklin County Medical Center and Health West.
To schedule at Preston Drug, please email prestondrug@gmail.com. Individuals over 75 years of age may call 208-852-1563 x 0 to schedule a vaccine appointment.
At Franklin County Medical Center, qualified individuals and facilities can call 208-840-1146, to be added to a list. The hospital will reach back out to them when staff has vaccine and time available.
At Health West Clinic, healthcare facilities and qualified individuals can call 208-232-7862 to be scheduled at a site that might work best for them regarding to location and time. Health West also will be holding vaccine clinics that will require 10 slots to be filled.