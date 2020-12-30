The spread of COVID-19 continues in Franklin County, but at a slower rate. Over the last two weeks the number of cases has dropped from a high of 89 active cases on Dec. 17, to 35 active cases on Dec. 28.
One more person has perished from the virus, according to statistics from the Southeastern Idaho Public Health website, siphidaho.org. That brings to total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to eight, in Franklin County.
A total of 18 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, and one person is currently hospitalized.