Preston High School welcomes Craig Cunningham as the varsity head football coach this season.
Cunningham has been “married to a beautiful woman, Corina, for 31 years.” Though their three boys are grown and out of the house, they have two dogs that keep them company.
Cunningham has been involved in the football program for the last few years and knows it well.
“Eric Thorson brought me to Preston three years ago,” Cunningham said. “He had moved here the year prior as the new head football coach and told me many positive things about the kids and the community. I had coached with Eric in Richfield, Utah for four years, and was excited to coach with him again.”
Cunningham brings plenty of experience to the table with 12 years of football coaching. He also has coached boys varsity basketball, track and field and softball over the last 25 years.
“Eric Thorson helped turn Preston Football around and I’ve been fortunate to play a small role with that the past three years,” he said. “I am hopeful to keep moving the program on its upward trajectory.”
Though he has coached other sports, Cunningham is most enthusiastic about football.
“Football is the greatest sport in the world and I feel so lucky to be able to be a part of working with the kids to share with them a small portion of the sport I love,” he said.
Like all high school teams, athletes graduate and those spots are filled with the up and coming players, but the football team has been hit especially hard this year losing nearly all of their starters.
“We face an uphill battle with a young team,” Cunningham said. “We lost 23 seniors from last year and are returning only three starters. Fortunately, our kids have been committed and working hard during the off-season in preparation for the upcoming season. I am excited for their opportunity to experience success.”
In addition to sports, Cunningham likes “to dabble in bronze sculpture and enjoys working with epoxy.”