Cunningham

Craig Cunningham

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston High School welcomes Craig Cunningham as the varsity head football coach this season.

Cunningham has been “married to a beautiful woman, Corina, for 31 years.” Though their three boys are grown and out of the house, they have two dogs that keep them company.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you