The Preston City Council met on Sep. 12 and approved the consent calendar which included a swale bond refund for Karen Higley, 1114 North 3rd East, in the amount of $1,375 and Nicholas Golightly, 251 E Eagle Way, in the amount of $1,800.

The council also approved the transfer of a beer and wine license from the previous Tattles owners to the current one, Trisha Montes, conditional upon her receiving a license from the State of Idaho. Taylor Murri, 377 S 440 W (Murri’s Bakery), a home based business was approved for a business license but Colton and Elizabeth England, 807 W Oneida, (The Pivot) were denied due to zoning issues with the location.

