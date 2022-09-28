The Preston City Council met on Sep. 12 and approved the consent calendar which included a swale bond refund for Karen Higley, 1114 North 3rd East, in the amount of $1,375 and Nicholas Golightly, 251 E Eagle Way, in the amount of $1,800.
The council also approved the transfer of a beer and wine license from the previous Tattles owners to the current one, Trisha Montes, conditional upon her receiving a license from the State of Idaho. Taylor Murri, 377 S 440 W (Murri’s Bakery), a home based business was approved for a business license but Colton and Elizabeth England, 807 W Oneida, (The Pivot) were denied due to zoning issues with the location.
Councilman Todd Thomas reported on the progress of the Craner Field playground which is moving along after unforeseen delays. When the crew returned from COVID they faced supply troubles and had to send back damaged items delaying the installation even further. Thomas hopes a grand opening can be held near the end of the month.
Resolution 148 Fee Schedule was tabled to decrease the proposed 5% increase in utilities to 2.5% and revisit the schedule with that change in the next meeting.
Resolution 149 Amended Reserve Forgone Amount was approved along with Resolution 150 authorizing the mayor to sign documents relating to the wastewater project. The documents will allow the city to receive the designated matching grant funds for the project.
Ben Gochberg presented the council with a proposal concerning cost sharing for increasing the water line pipe from six inches to 10 inches and allowing additional time of 3-6 months to complete landscaping for the apartment complex which will be located at 237 West Oneida. The proposal was denied.
McKay Cordner presented and proposal requesting the cost difference of installing a 10-inch pipe vs an eight-inch pipe for the 1100 East Hillside Subdivision. That proposal was also denied, though the preliminary plat for the subdivision was approved.
A recommendation to amend PMC 8.06.040 was denied as current code already allows them to spray weeds on private property if necessary.
Tonya Sharp presented her concerns to the council about possible code violations at 711 W 4th S. Mayor Keller thanked her for her concern and agreed to get back to her.
Councilman Thomas reported that the rec soccer program is ongoing and concerns about parking and restrooms at Craner Field are being addressed as much as possible at this time. He also talked about the progress converting the high school tennis courts to pickleball and that the rec basketball program is in need of a new director. Anyone interested can contact him or any rec board member.
Councilman Chris Larsen noted that Festival of Lights planning is in full swing and they will be asking businesses for donations for silent auction soon. The Candlelight Dinner is set for Nov. 12 and will be catered this year.
Councilman Brent Dodge reported that the Chamber of Commerce is struggling to get entrepreneurs to sign up. They also lost the Chamber president and could use help from business owners.
Police Chief Dan McCammon reported 197 calls in August. They also conducted an active shooter refresher training including EMS and firefighters.
