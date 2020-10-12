With the purchase of Craner Field, Preston City has begun its upgrade for city use.
A quarter-mile walking path has been mapped out around the field’s perimeter, and estimates made on costs, but funding and budget will be the driving force in the timeline, he said. “We probably won’t start ground breaking on it till next spring,” said Councilman Todd Thomas, who is heading up the effort.
The upgrade will offer many opportunities in which the community may participate. Thomas is in the process of sharing those plans with local service clubs and has received a positive reception.
First on the list is to remodel the existing restrooms into an ADA compliant facility, and getting the softball fields ready for play next summer. Other projects are: a taller flagpole with lighting for both the US and Idaho flag display, conversion of grass fields to dirt for regulation softball play, improve storage shed capacity, provide more garbage cans, new signage at the field’s entrance, evaluate lights, water and other infrastructure, build protective screening for bench areas on the softball fields that would be similar to those near the rodeo grounds, flower gardens and more trees, and possibly a picnic pavilion.