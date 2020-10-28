Support Local Journalism

Seventh grade science students at Preston Junior High recently turned in their annual insect collection. Pictured are the students with the top displays this year: (top, left to right) Karstin Morrison, Kambree Keller, Brooklyn Geddes, Skylee Checketts, Cooper Anderson and Hunter Hansen. (Bottom) Sophie Critchlow, Kayla Li, Elina Priestley, McKoy Keller.

