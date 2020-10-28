Seventh grade science students at Preston Junior High recently turned in their annual insect collection. Pictured are the students with the top displays this year: (top, left to right) Karstin Morrison, Kambree Keller, Brooklyn Geddes, Skylee Checketts, Cooper Anderson and Hunter Hansen. (Bottom) Sophie Critchlow, Kayla Li, Elina Priestley, McKoy Keller.
Creepy crawly collections
Necia Seamons
Editor
