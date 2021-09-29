Preston will run today, Sep. 29, at the American Heritage Center in Hyrum for the Annual Cache Box Invitational.
The Preston Cross Country team traveled to Butte, Montana on Sep. 24 and competed in the Butte Invitational at the Highland View Golf Course. Thirty-eight schools from across Montana and Idaho competed in the event.
The Preston boys finished first overall with 71 points. Bozeman, Montana was second with 96 points and Sentinel High School out of Missoula was third with 98 points. Edison Leffler ran a season best time of 15:56 and finished third overall to lead the Indians. Reynger Davidsavor was ninth (16:19), Garrett Hale 14th (16:36), Gage Cordner 18th (16:41), Druw Jones 35th (17:10), Luke Visser 36th (17:10), and Ty Robertson 47th (17:24).
“The boys ran great,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We had a lot of personal best times today and a lot of fast times. Our pack time was (1:16). It was great to come up here and run against some great competition and see the kids step up and run well.”
The Preston girls finished second overall with 78 points behind Bozeman who won with 69 points. Billings West was third with 108 points. Mckinley Scott had a season best of 19:15 and finished sixth overall to lead Preston. Angelie Scott was 11th overall (19:45), Elly Jeppsen 21 (20:12), Oakley Reid 23rd (20:14), Taylor Romney 24th (20:15), Tenley Kirkbride 33rd (20:35), and Maren Leffler 51st (21:05).
“We had a lot of season best times today and both the girls and boys took some big strides this week,” said Jones. “Our pack time was (1:00) and the course was flat so we saw a lot of fast times today. The girls ran great.”
The JV boys took second in the team standings and JV girls took first. The top runners in the JV races were Jacob Cordner fifth (17:55), and Noah Conrad sixth (17:56). Myah Achtley won the girls JV race with a time of 20:30. Alyssa Crowther was second (20:53), and Ashley Scott fifth (21:01) and Audrey Moore tenth (21:32).