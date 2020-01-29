Troy M. Crouch, of the Weston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was sustained as second counselor in the Preston Idaho South Stake Presidency at stake conference on Sunday, January 26, under the direction of Brett Stuart, stake president. Crouch was released as stake clerk.
The newly called and sustained stake presidency took place in May 2019 with President Brett Stuart, First Counselor Richard Nelson, and Second Counselor Judd John Austin. Due to employment relocation in Utah County, Judd John Austin, second counselor was released this past weekend, as his work necessitates moving his family to Utah.
Brennen Campbell of the Weston 2nd Ward was sustained as the stake clerk replacing Troy Crouch. Also sustained to the stake’s high council was Jason Fellows, who replaced Aaron Lemmon.