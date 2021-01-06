Although the Franklin County Fire Department is equipped to handle most hazardous materials problems expected locally, they found out recently how much aid is available to them if needed. In December, the National Guard’s 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (CST) conducted a training with them based on a dangerous drug lab scenario.
To do so, the CST began last summer planning the scenario with local emergency services director, Warren Wilde - a position he has held in Franklin County since 1979. During that time, hazardous materials have increased in danger, as drug production has moved into clandestine operations within neighborhoods. Although chemical spills have happened in Franklin County and still may, the likelihood of drug contamination is a more common concern to local officials, not just here, but around the country.
To help with the training, Jerry Bucklin of NES Global, set up a lab of chemicals used to produce an extremely toxic form of fentanyl - a drug manufactured around the world. Local emergency responders were to work with the CST team to direct the detection of the lab, and determine what kind of lab it was.
In conjunction with the lab, an emergency call went out to the local dispatch that there had been an explosion and a person was injured at the Robinson Building. Local firefighters practiced administering first aid to the seriously injured person, represented by a $250,000 mannequin capable of bleeding and breathing.
“That was intense," said Matt Gleed, fire marshall for the Franklin County Fire District and incident commander for part of the exercise. It was the first time he had been required to apply a tourniquet to prevent bleeding out, he said, and it was harder than he had thought.
The mannequin, wasn’t the only equipment brought by the National Guard to help in the training. The CST team brought down $42 million in communications equipment, substance identification, equipment, decontamination equipment, ambulances, and other support equipment for the exercise. In reality, it wasn’t just to train local teams on what is available for their support, but for the CST team to practice what they do best.
The team came from Boise for the exercise under the direction of Maj. Shawn Allen, Physician Assistant for the 101st’s CST Team. The unit travels the state, sponsoring similar exercises. This one drew Mark Parker, fire chief of Bear Lake County.
“It’s amazing the chemicals that can come in and how fast a volunteer fire department can become overwhelmed. I knew a little bit, but haven’t seen it play out like I have today,” he said.
The most surprising element of the exercise was “the chemicals they are mixing together,” he said. Bucklin explained to everyone involved the danger presented by the drug labs being set up now. An amount of car fentanyl no larger than the size of a grain of salt is deadly to the average person. Regular fentanyl is deadly with an amount equal to just 12 grains of salt. He recounted the damage to an investigating officer who didn’t recognize the chemicals being used at a drug lab back East. Her lungs were essentially destroyed by the odorless chemicals.
For Parker and Gleed, participation in the training means “I’ll be able to call with confidence and be able to contact (State Com) sooner to get outside resources sooner to assist the county,” said Parker.
State Com is a hub for connecting support from specialized agencies that can help with disasters such as a Regional Response Team from Pocatello. The organization simplifies a local department’s call for help.
Reality is that local communities like those in Franklin and Bear Lake counties are perceived as safe places - both to live AND to create drug labs. In the 30 years he has helped to clean up after disasters such as semi wrecks to natural gas explosions, Parker feels such incidents have become more violent. He’s surprised at the chemicals people are mixing together.
“I think a lot of it is people’s lack of commitment to safety. More people are complacent,” he said. Furthermore, the old axiom “It’s not going to happen to us,” is as common is as common here as anywhere else.
“But this is where it is happening and that’s why we can get so overwhelmed so quick,” he said. Parker hopes to bring the same training to his county.
Major highways run through both Franklin and Bear Lake counties, and law enforcement officers are aware they are used to transport deadly chemicals for a variety of reasons. Furthermore, with the increased awareness of recreational opportunities in both counties, “we have a lot of outside folks coming in,” and “we know a lot of stuff like that is being transported up and down (those roads.)” Parker said.
So although possibility is low, the possibility for a big impact exists. For example, if the drug lab used in the exercise had been real and had exploded, a chemical plume would have endangered the inhabitants of any home the wind could carry it to for several hundred feet before it could dissipate.
And so, practice prevents unnecessary destruction if the event local officials are required to handle a hazardous material crisis.
“Everyone’s personal safety is important,” said Gleed, including that of the people assessing or handling a situation. “That’s why they (the CST team) are called in - they have the equipment to determine what they are dealing with without endangering anyone else.
The exercise taught local officials “what our capabilities are and when we need to contact people with more experience and more equipment,” said Gleed.
“You aren’t learning sitting in a meeting - you’ve got to come out and see it,” said John McDaniels, information officer for the CST team. And that knowledge goes both ways, he continued. “Hazmat is one of hardest things to take care of - because it is so technical, constantly changing,” said Gleed. Everyone involved noted that the exercise is also about relationships. Not only do local officials get to know the people that can support them, but visa versa.
Lt. Col. Christina Taylor, Commander of the CST Unit, emphasized that in the event of a real disaster, her unit’s support would be at the direction of the local emergency official. “They know the area best, the citizens best. We come to support him, to bring our expertise to help,” she said.
These types of CST’s were organized after 9/11. During that large of a disaster, it became apparent that a system was needed to coordinate the efforts of the various emergency helps that exist in American society. The incident command system was created so everyone could understand how to work together, said McDaniel.
The exercise "was an eye opener to fact that we have such sophisticated equipment and people with such great expertise that we can call on to help in this type of emergency," said Wilde. "This exercise cost about $50K, which Franklin County could never afford to conduct. Some training is better than none, but to have a whole group that is very specially trained that we can call on, if needed, is fantastic." Wilde expressed his appreciation to those who took the time to participate in the training, noting that it makes Franklin County more prepared to handle a major emergency.