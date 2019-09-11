When Doug Day and Kevin Hubbard spotted a fire in Devere Burbank's backhoe engine compartment just before 9 a.m. today, Sept. 11, they thought they could extinguish it.
But then the flames licked up fuel spilling from the machine then as the tires popped, the escaping air blew it into hay also stored in the shed covering the backhoe. The blaze was beyond their control and the Franklin County Fire Department was called.
The department knocked the blaze down and kept it from spreading to nearby structures, but the approximately 30 tons of hay in the shed will continue to smolder for a couple of days, said Franklin County Fire Chief, Randon Naegle.
He estimates the damages at about $10,000 for the backhoe and about $3,700 for the hay.