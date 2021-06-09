Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a net best ball this past week. Tied for the low score with 32's were the teams of Mike Anderson/Steve Bergquist, Doug Webb/MacNeil Paskins, and Howard Thomas/Max Gregory. In the Optional Games, Low Gross was won by Michael Cunningham Jr. with a 35. Joe Greene and Ryan Seamons tied for second with matching 36's. Low net was a tie between Ron Mumford and Michael Cunningham with 34's. Mike Anderson, Eric Hunn, and Howard Thomas tied for third with 35's. Skins were won by Eric Hunn, Loyd Field, and Bob Wright.
This week marked the end of the First Third of the season. The winners of the first third were Michael and Michael Cunningham Jr. with a five-week total of 200.8. Mike Anderson and Steve Bergquist finished second with a total of 205.4. Joe Green and Bill Nash were third with a 207.5 total. Brandon Harris and Loyd Field were fourth with a 209.3 total. Eric Hunn and Vic Pearson were 5th with a 211 total.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Blind Partner Best Ball this past week. The teams of Brandon Bassett/Joe Greene and Bart Simmons/Mike Beckstead finished tied for first with matching 29's. Bill Nash/Dave Atkinson and Brent Knapp/Nick Anderson finished tied for third with 30's. Brad Bybee and Mark Ipsen finished fifth with a 31. Skins were won by Bill Nash, Sawyer Jensen, Cody Griffeth, Max Gregory, and Mike Beckstead.