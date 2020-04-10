The Worm Creek Opera House is taking orders for their curbside concession sale. The sale will take place on Saturday, April 11 from 6-8 p.m. In front of the theatre. If the response is good they seek input from the public on a day next week to do another sale which will probably be held weekly until they run out.
According to Anita Swainston, in addition to paying the bills, the theatre wants to have fresh products to sell when they are able to start showing movies again. That could be as soon as May but is still unknown. At this time everything except the live productions of Junie B. Jones, Monster Ate My Homework and The Nutcracker have been canceled. Junie B. Jones has just been postponed until June at the earliest.
Though they have applied for the government Paycheck Protection Program grant, because they have only part-time employees it will not cover much of their expenses. Fortunately, the theatre does not have to pay rent on the building but without the revenue from movies, they do not have the cash to pay the other bills due which are mainly utilities.
To preorder or give input on a date for a second sale contact the theatre by phone, text, facebook or their website. The phone number is 208 904 3712, their webpage is wormcreek.org and their email is Wormcreek@gmail.com