Preston’s Worm Creek Opera House provides fantastic entertainment for the community. Money raised from movie tickets not only keeps the doors of the opera house open, but it also provides funding for local live musical and play productions to be put on.
This December, the Worm Creek Opera house is producing a showing of the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a classic family story based on a children’s novel written by Barbara Robinson in 1971. It tells the story of six misfit children who volunteer to star in their town’s Sunday school Christmas pageant, and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.
With the help and efforts of directors Cecelie Costley and Seth Jones, about 61 cast members, and a stage crew, the production will be ready for a crowd on December 13, 14, 15.
“It is definitely worth watching to see the kids,” says Costley. “They are the cutest kids.”