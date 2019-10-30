In a relatively quiet commissioners meeting on Oct. 28, the Franklin County Commissioners heard a briefing on cyber security from Warren Wilde, the county Civil Defense Coordinator. He was accompanied by Darin Letzrine, from the Military Division of the Idaho Office of Emergency Services and TJ Burbank, Of IT Services, IT managers for Franklin County.
There have been a number of intrusions and other attempted hackings of the computer systems in the state, including several in neighboring counties. Camille Jensen, the Franklin County Clerk, received high praise from Letzrine for her proactive and aggressive approach to the entire hacking problem. As a result of her forward thinking and actions, as well as the training program that is active in county offices, the county has not had any incidents to date. Burbank also noted that the county has had great benefit from the constant and ongoing attention to the hacking issue.
Later in the meeting Shawn Oliverson, accompanied by Doug Day of Day Mountain Ranch, discussed preliminary planning for the future development of Day’s ranch. The development will span several years and will ultimately generate not only numerous jobs, but ongoing tax revenue for the county. Day has also purchased the Bosen Building in the city of Preston, which will also be remodeled and upgraded, resulting in jobs and tax revenue.
County Road Manager Troy Moser presented the commissioners with several building options for the previously approved structure for road salt and brine to be used during the coming snow season. The building has been approved as a steel building that will be protected from corrosion by several technologies, the exact nature of which is still being refined. The building will be largely paid for by grants from the state.
The commissioners approved the liquor license for LaTienda, in Franklin. Several routine items of routine county business were addressed prior to adjournment.