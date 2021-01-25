“D” Marcel Beckstead, 85, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at his home in Clifton, Idaho, with our mother, his loving wife of 65 years, by his side. Our father was born in West Jordan, Utah, on May 25, 1934, to E. Glen Beckstead and Leona Thayne. He was the fifth in a family of six children.
Raised on his father’s dairy farm, he enjoyed thinning beets, cutting hay with an old horse drawn mower, milking cows and riding his horse, Ginger. Dad graduated from Jordan High School then went on to further his education in agriculture at Utah State Agricultural College, graduating in 1956. He married Sue McMullin in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1955, and together they raised eight children and countless jersey cows.
In 1975, Dad moved his family and dairy business from West Jordan, Utah to Clifton, Idaho. With hard work and determination, he and his four sons worked together to build a successful dairy business. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in numerous bishoprics as councilor and as a bishop.
Dad was a great example to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He taught us the value of hard work, honesty and the importance of a strong testimony of Jesus Christ.
Dad is survived by his wife Sue; his children; Robert (Lori) Beckstead, Dee (Nancy) Beckstead, Shorty (Sherlauna) Beckstead, Susan (Lamont) Doney, Dana (Clark) Cox, Deon (Stacy) Moser, Wayne (Jane) Beckstead and Marla (Dave) Bartholomew. He is also survived by his younger sister Sally (Ray) Hunsaker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Clifton LDS Chapel, 170 West 1st North, Clifton, Idaho. Services will be streamed live by clicking on the link in his obituary at webbmortuary.com
A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Clifton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com
We love and miss you Dad! 21. Thank you for your example.