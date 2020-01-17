Visitors to Cache Valley's eastern mountain backcountry as of Jan. 17, will find great powder snow and nice weather, but dangerous avalanche conditions on wind-drifted upper elevation slopes. According to the Utah Avalanche Center and the Uintah Wasatch Cache National Forest, the danger is greater at upper elevations and in outlying areas, especially in the Bear River Range and Western Uinta Mountains.
Last Friday, a rider triggered and rode out of an avalanche on a south facing slope at 9000' in Boss Canyon, Franklin Basin near the state line. The avalanche was about 15" deep by about 50' wide, states the Jan. 17, report on utahavalanchecenter.org. The center notes that:
● Large, destructive avalanches of wind-drifted snow failing on a deeply-buried persistentweak layer are possible.
● Avalanches on some slopes could be triggered from a distance, from an adjacent slope, or even from below.
● Staying out of backcountry avalanche terrain is the safest option. Simply avoid being on or under slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.
Anyone heading into the backcountry should check the avalanche forecast at utahavalanchecenter.org and;
● Evaluate snow and terrain carefully. Use caution while route finding, and make conservative decisions.
● Check everyone in your group for operational avalanche rescue gear and be sure everyone knows how to use it.
● Cross steep slopes one person at a time, while the rest of your party watches from a safe place.