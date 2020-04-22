Preston School District has hired Daniel Wendt to fill the position of principal at Pioneer Elementary. Scovill resigned earlier this year to take a job in Utah.
Wendt comes to Preston from Idaho Falls, where he was the superintendent of Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School. He started his teaching career in Dubois, Idaho, teaching accounting and computers and coaching volleyball and basketball. He moved back to Montana to be closer to family and spent several years as an accounting teacher and district computer coordinator. He became a high school principal in Cut Bank, then went on to being the superintendent in Troy, Montana.
He returned to Idaho as the sole administrator for Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter school, where he has had many accomplishments, including establishing a new athletics program in the school.
Realizing that he wanted to spend less time in the board room and more time with teachers and students, he decided to pursue his favorite part of the Taylor’s Crossing job — being an elementary principal.
Wendt “loves the students and the amazing teachers, and he has been very impressed with Pioneer Elementary School so far. He’s looking forward to building on all the great programs” and working with the staff towards continual improvement, said Preston School District Superintendent Marc Gee.
He looks forward to getting to know the staff, and “he loves connecting with the students and telling imaginative stories. He reveres great teachers and works hard to support them in every way,” said Gee.
Wendt and his wife, Judy, were both born and raised in Montana — each on different sides of Glacier Park. Together they raised nine children and enjoy 31 grandchildren. He loves the community feeling of smaller towns, and looks forward to becoming involved in Preston, said Gee.
“We are excited to have Mr. Wendt joining our team for the coming year. He has years of experience and we look forward his contributions to the school and students,” said Preston School District Superintendent Marc Gee.
He and a committee of pioneer teachers and Lance Harrison interviewed eight candidates form a pool of 30 applicants for the job in early March. The committee unanimously chose Wendt to fill the position.