Danny Harold Lindsay, 56, of Pocatello, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born June 19, 1964, in Tremonton, Utah to the late Ray Lindsay and Tamera Price Johnson. Danny’s stepdad, Joe Johnson, was the only father that he really knew.
Danny is the loving father of two boys, Joe and Wyatt Lindsay. Danny loved to hunt. He was always the lucky one and got the big deer. Danny drove long haul trucks. Wanting to get off the road he started driving cement truck for Legrand Johnson Ready Mix. He was seriously injured in a rollover accident. He loved the sport of rodeo and clowned for a number of years.
He is survived by his sons Joe Lindsay; Wyatt (Mary) Lindsay both of Preston, Idaho; his parents Joe and Tamera Johnson of Preston, Idaho; a brother, Tim (Ruth) Lindsay of Logan, Utah; a sister Teresa (Mike) Park of Evanston, Wyoming; and two grandchildren, Mary Jade Lindsay and Drake Lindsay. He was preceded in death by his father Ray Lindsay; a brother Kirt Johnson; a sister Robin Marcham; and a granddaughter Muria Lindsay; and both sets of grandparents.
Graveside funeral services were conducted Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Riverview Cemetry in Tremonton, Utah.
