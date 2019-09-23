Paso Robles, Ca - David LaMont Beyler passed Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born Aug 6, 1932, in Malta, Idaho. He was the son of Leo William Beyler and Gladys Ellen Nelson from Malta, Idaho. He married Gwen Ottley on Feb 17, 1951, in Malta, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in a variety of ward and stake callings. He was a High Priest. He also served a full-time mission in Madrid Spain, Dec., 1995 - to June 1997, with his sweetheart, Gwen.
David grew up on his father’s farm in the small Southern Idaho farming town of Malta, where Leo Beyler, his father also learned the skill of plumbing. Known as “Monty” to friends and family David moved his family to California in early 1950’s to pursue a career in plumbing where he soon became a talented and skilled plumber. He worked on many important buildings and projects in Southern California. He was the plumbing foreman on many well-known and iconic projects including the Disneyland Hotel, the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and the original Dancing Waters exhibit at Disneyland, just to name a few.
David loved life and loved people and people loved him. With a great sense of humor and warm wit, he made people laugh and feel good about themselves. More than anything David was a devoted husband and father/grandfather and son of God. He had many talents, among which were photography and writing poetry.
An original by David LaMont Beyler:
“When the Race Is Run”
I thought my life was all for naught,
When in despair the Lord I sought
Oh Father
Seal not from me the gates of Heaven,
For with concern my soul is driven,
Stretch forth and touch my eyes that I might see,
All for me that which might be.
Reach forth and touch my heart
That I might know
Of all life’s roads that which I must go.
If I should stumble in my path today
Art thou there to help me on my way?
My words alone cannot convey all that I would speak,
Yet thou, Oh God who reads the hearts of men
Know that of which I seek.
Then came a voice so soft and clear,
Rely on me, I’m ever near.
Bear up thy yoke, continue thy race,
Thy past mistakes thou can erase.
Diligently strive the voice then said
With prayerful heart and lowered head.
Strive in earnest every day,
And I shall guide thy feet along the way.
Have faith in me in doing every deed,
I’ll give thee strength and quicken thy speed.
Follow my prophet with single heart,
While on thy knees each new DAY thou start.
Enduring all, do this my son,
I shall receive thee home
When thy race is run.
He is survived by his children: Steven (Sharon) Beyler, Corona, California; Dian (Jay) Packer, Paso Robles, California; Denyse (Al) Pandl, Venice, Florida, 81 grandchildren, including great grandchildren, and his sister, Yvonne Monson, of Ogden Utah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Ottley Beyler and his son, Randol Jeffery Beyler, a grandson, Tyson W. Beyler, by his parents and by two brothers and five sisters.
A graveside services will be held at the cemetery in Preston Idaho, Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 am. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.