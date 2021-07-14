David Von Noyes, 72, passed away July 13, 2021 at his home in Preston. Services were held Sat, July 17, 2021. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
David Von Noyes
Necia Seamons
Editor
