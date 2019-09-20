David Wayne Gregory, 60, passed away Sept. 18, 2019, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah from complications of a stroke. He was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Preston, Idaho to Donald L. Gregory and Flourice Haslam Gregory.
He spent his early years living on family farms in Cub River, and Egypt, ID. His family moved to Lewiston, Utah, when his parents purchased a farm when he was 13. He and his three brothers and mother worked the farm while his dad drove trucks. During high school he helped on the family farm and held jobs at Hall’s Store and Kelly’s gas station. He was always looking for a way to earn money. On Dec. 10, 1981, he married the girl next door, Cheryl Hymas in the Logan Temple.
He worked for several years as a herdsman then moved into the career he loved the most, driving a milk truck. He did that until the day before he died. He loved the farmers he hauled milk for and also their hired help. He was invited to weddings, baptisms, baby blessings, and mission farewells. He made friends easily and would talk to anyone wanting to know all about them. He rarely talked about himself.
He loved his church callings. His favorite was nursery which he did for several years. He also spent his summer vacation for more than 25 years at Cub Scout Day Camp teaching the boys to use bows and arrows, and BB guns.
He also enjoyed a good party and several times a year had family and friends over for his famous Dutch oven potatoes.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Cheryl and four children, Nansi Howard [Eric], Lesli Abrams [Matthew], Christopher [Shandy] and Matthew [Becky]; 12 grandchildren whom he loved dearly, and his brothers Paul [Trena], Tony [Debbie] and Troy, and his step-father David Sparks.
The family would like to thank all those who gave care to Dave and his family during his passing.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at noon in the Preston 10th Ward Chapel with Bishop John Balls conducting. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com