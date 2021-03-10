As the Bosen Building, built as the Burnham hotel in 1938, takes on a new look, new owner Doug Day took a moment to explain what he is remodeling it to become.
“The Corner Building” as Day refers to it, is becoming a set of business suites on its top floor, with a lobby where hot chocolate, coffee and pastries can be purchased, a cafe and a retail store will fill the main floor. Twin Lakes Canal Company, Great American Realty and All State Insurance offices will remain in the building as well.
Michelle Furniss of Rae’s Bake Shoppe will move into the building to provide the pastries and cafe menu. The building she currently occupies on State Street has been purchased by Day. He hopes to open a yogurt shop there and is looking for someone who would like to run that for him.
Day plans to house the offices of one of his own companies, Day Builders, in one set of suites. There is space for at least two more suites of offices or several smaller offices. All will have access to a bathrooms, a break room and two large conference rooms, fully-equipped with state of the art communication systems and media capabilities, he said.
To bring the building up to modern needs, Day almost completely gutted the building. New electrical, HVAC and plumbing components have been installed, as well as a new elevator. The thick brick walls are being insulated and new windows replicating the building’s current windows will soon be in place.
So many people have expressed interest in the building’s remodel, he said, Day hopes to host an open house during rodeo week in July.
Day loves architecture. He comes from six generations of men who have made a living in construction. They have built everything from houses to church buildings. Some of them served “building missions” for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and constructed stake centers from Hawaii to Holland and helped with the Oakland Temple.
Those first generations helped to build up Cache, Box Elder and Utah counties in Utah, but two generations ago they moved to the Central Valley of California, where Day was raised to follow in his ancestors footsteps.
Day didn’t want to. In an effort to do his own thing, he studied law. But the love of architecture runs deeper in Day than he realized, and he eventually found that his law degree had become a tool for him to go about construction in his own way.
Day Builders, headquartered in Idaho now, with offices in California, is a corporation which analyzes how much life is left in old apartment buildings and what would be required to bring them up to current standards. Another of his companies bids on remodeling such buildings into affordable housing. Meeting the requirements of the government to create such housing has become Day’s specialty.
“It’s a specialty niche,” he said. The government incentivizes the developer with a tax credit and the developer has to lock in rent so it is affordable. Day and his companies work on such projects around the country.
Day, currently lives in Cub River with his wife and children. They purchased the Hull property between the Whitney area and Cub River about three years ago. Today they lease an additional 700 acres from the state and BLM that adjoin the property where they run a cattle herd. The have also developed a resort there, which has already started to attract group events such as family reunions, corporate retreats and weddings. They have guest homes, a pavilion, horse barn and a tower reminiscent of the forest services’s look-out stations to view the surrounding landscape. He looks forward to constructing a lodge and other amenities for guests on that property.
Day has come to stay. “I love it here,” he said. He fell in love with the area during visits to relatives and to his daughter who studied at BYU-Idaho. His sister’s family and his parents have also relocated to Franklin County. Scott Lund, his brother-in-law, works for Day Builders.