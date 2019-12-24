The Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education has published newly updated lists of Centers and Family Day Care Homes that participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
In Preston there are:The Larsen-Sant Library Head Start Program, Kari’s Korner Child Care Center and Pioneer Elementary.
In Franklin there is the Grins and Giggles Day Care Center.
CACFP, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritious food to infants, children and adults. Under this federal program, all individuals enrolled in participating day care homes or centers receive meals at no charge. Nearly 265 centers and 150 sponsored family day care home providers in Idaho participate in the program.
Each enrolled participant’s family household income determines the amount of money the USDA will reimburse to the center or home for the meals and snacks provided. The income eligibility guidelines listed below are used to determine the center’s or home’s reimbursement from USDA. Centers or homes with enrolled individuals from households whose monthly income is at or below these levels receive more reimbursement for the nutritious meals served to those participating.
Visitors to the interactive CACFP Day Care Homes and CACFP Centers lists may search for locations by county. For additional information contact Nate Willacy art 208-332-6821 or by email at nwillacy@sde.idaho.gov.