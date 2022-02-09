Representatives of the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce, Cache Valley Bank and Preston City were some of the many community members who joined with Doug and Ginger Day at a ribbon cutting for The Corner Building’s open house last week.
The building is located at the northeast corner of Oneida and State Street, and is the third building recorded to have been built in that location. The first was a wooden and was constructed by William Head in 1887 as a store, and was possibly used as a post office for a time. In 1905, the frame building was moved to another location and a light gray brick and stone edifice was constructed as the Idaho State Bank. The Cache Valley News was printed in the basement.
In 1938, the building was converted into the Burnham Hotel. Two red brick wings were constructed, and eventually, the bank portion was torn down and rebuilt with red brick to match the wings. In the 1970s, a series of cafes were operated inside by W. Paul Merrill, Dale Thompson, Owen Ames, Snowy Stocks and Glen Nelson and others. Clair Bosen bought the building in 1977 and opened it as office spaces and a restaurant.
Day has spent the last two years upgrading the building, adding stone to the building’s exterior, upgrading the interior with an elevator and reconfiguring the office spaces and restaurant area. The building currently houses Day Builders, Day Mountain Ranch & Resort, DMR Home & Apothecary (Maebees), Browns Insurance (Allstate), Great American Real Estate (Paul Judd), Stephanie Newton, Clair Bosen, Thorasdatter Design, LLC and Kerri Morrison.
Two office suites and a restaurant space are still available in the building.