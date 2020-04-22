The Dayton city council meeting took place in the City Office building just like every other month. It just didn’t happen inside the city office itself. Aside from the office the rest of the building is a garage where the snowplow is parked during the summer months and the park’s lawnmower is parked during the winter ones. So as to best observe social distancing tables were set up in that room and that is where the April 2020 Dayton City council meeting was held.
The major issue of the afternoon was again, water; specifically, the bond needed to pay for the wells, pumps, etc., to increase the city’s water supply. At present, the city is charging $21 a month for water, which is not enough to cover maintenance on the current system, let alone add to it. To break even the city would have to charge $30.40 at the least.
Aaron Beutler provided the council with a breakdown of the financing that the council would need to pay for the well. Long story short there is no feasible way around a bond. The $21,000 that the city pockets from the water system while not enough, to begin with, would take another 30 years to pay for a single well system.
First off the city is trying for the more feasible two-well option. Secondly, that 30-year estimate has several assumptions: 1. Absolutely nothing else goes wrong, nothing major needs fixing, repairing or replacing. 2. The cost doesn’t include system integration; it only pays for drilling a hole in the ground and sticking a pump on it, period. 3. The rate of inflation doesn’t change from what it is currently expected to be in 30 years. The current pandemic and economic shutdown have cast doubt on financial futures at the moment.
An option to save up for one of the wells in 12 years was given. If the water rate went up to $41 and still all three of the previous assumptions were true. One well today costs $564,000 in 12 years — with current inflation that cost will be $768,000.
The council has upped the charge for a water hookup fee from $5,000 to $20,000 to help offset the cost of the new wells and their integration. The only problem is that at the current moment the city has no new water connections to charge that new rate for. The council was worried about the number of votes the project would receive in total as Governor Brad Little has made vote by mail or absentee voting mandatory for the May 19, primary election.
Councilwoman Lain Telford expressed concerns with the fact that since Idaho has a long history of voting for the Republican party and President Donald Trump is running on the Republican ticket, many will feel they can skip the vote altogether.
The council needs people to vote even if for no other reason than to voice their opinion on the bond. Instructions to apply for an absentee ballot either have been mailed to county residents. Simply follow the instructions on the back of the letter and request a non-partisan ballot, which only has local bonds, levies and other non-partisan issues.
In tangentially related news the council briefly talked about the coming Fourth of July celebration and the potential of having to cancel it due to coronavirus. Logan City canceled its celebration for this year. This topic of discussion drew an incredulous reaction from one council member, who felt that by July the disease will have largely burned itself out, giving the rest what epidemiologists call “herd immunity.” Time will tell whether that celebration will be held with a community barbecue behind the high school or with individual families in their respective backyards.