Last year a water line broke on 1200 north, in Dayton, and washed out a swale. The road has been repaired and Wes Beutler presented a bill of $28,000 to the Dayton City Council during their February meeting. Both parties were surprised by the amount. Beutler said went over the bill for errors but it is correct. The city has a grant that will pay for it should the city’s insurance policy refuse to do so.
Aaron Beutler then explained the city’s water situation to the council. He broke down of the city’s fire suppression system and the buildings in the city that would pose the greatest demand on the system in an emergency. There are several problems. First, required fire flow is not available in much of the city’s boundaries where small diameter water lines are present. In addition, fire hydrants are connected to water mains with pipes smaller than six inches wide, which is in violation of Idaho Code. The local fire marshal has indicated it’s better to have a low flow fire hydrant than none at all. Second, many public buildings do not have built-in fire suppression systems.
That means they would have to depend on the fire engines when they arrived and that water would be distributed to the problem areas inefficiently. That reduces the maximum that the city water system can supply in that emergency. For example, based in the International Fire Code, the West Hall of H. B. Lee Elementary would require 585,000 gallons over three hours to extinguish, and since it has no fire sprinklers the maximum amount of water that can be supplied is 539,100 gallons leaving a 45,900 gallon water deficit. In good news, of the 11 sites that would need fire suppression the only other major building running a water deficit is the main high school building at 900 gallons.
Dayton has placed a yearlong hold on new water hookups. To alleviate this, the city may either increase the city’swater storage capacity, or drill new wells. The problem with option one is that according to state and federal guidelines the water in the tanks must be completely refreshed every five days to prevent water quality degradation. Currently during winter, when water consumption is at its lowest, the water gets refreshed every 4.3 days so the threshold of 5 days is too close to pursue getting a bigger storage tank at this time. Hence the well drilling options Beutler presented to the council.
He noted that the city needs another water source capable of 1,000 gallons per minute (GPM) and second that the current water rate is too low to pay for its own up keep. There are two well options available: a $1.4 million single well project or $1.9 million double well project. Beutler emphasized that the double well option was a better investment because the likelihood of the one well producing the 1,000 GPM the city needs, is not unheard of, but unlikely.
Beutler then presented three options for paying for new wells. In the worst case scenario the city can get a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help with the US Dept. of Ag. (USDA) 40 year Loan at 3% interest. In the slightly better scenario the CDBG is $300,000 with the same loan. In the best scenario the CDBG is $500,000 and a $250,000 grant from the Army Corp of Engineers (ACOE) and a loan from the Dept. of Envi. Qual. (DEQ) for 20 years at 1.75% interest. Aaron did point out that the ACOE grant and DEQ loan can happen with the other two options. The city is ineligible for other grants due to the high median home income survey results from 2019, and it’s current low water rate. To qualify, the city would need to raise water user rates to $80.10 a month.
Though a water bill that high was off the table, other options to help offset the cost of the well project were explored, including quadrupling the impact/hookup fee from $5,000 to $20,000.
To pay for the future system rates would need to be as high as $53.73.
The current system required fees of at least $30.38, to cover the cost of maintenance and repair which the current $21 rate isn’t meeting. That does not cover large things like water line replacement, water tank replacement or replacement wells should one collapse.
The council emphasized that the water project will require a bond. The Council will hold a meeting on March 11, at 7:30 p.m., at Beutler Middle School Community Center, to explain the project to residents. If the project is to receive those grants the city will need to willingly bond first as this will demonstrate to the grant selection committee that the citizens of Dayton recognize the need for more water. The intention of the grants is to reduce a loan amount.
As the meeting drew on, Anna Mae Ward had to leave for a sporting event, effectively ending the meeting until she could be called to vote on the well project. The council unanimously voted in support of the $1.9 million, two-well project.
Brett Hyde who had been sitting through the meeting hoping to hear news on the water ordinances rewrite got good news. The second water hookup on his property can now be moved at his expense. City attorney, Steve Fuller, noted that the decision, “opened the door” for others to request to move their water hookup to another property.