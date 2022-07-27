At last week’s Dayton City Council meeting, the first big issue of the evening was further debate over the comprehensive plan for Dayton’s future.
Jay Nielsen ran through his suggestions for the city’s expansion. These suggestions cover things from road allowances to building slope recommendations. To be specific, road and right of way width will be set to a 100-foot width including storm water management in swales. Slopes for future construction should be 20% or lower. Open space requirements will only be enforced where critical resources are present; for example, things such as wells and transformer stations.
The establishment of a city road grid, focusing on the valley floor, there is to be a 660 foot grid following existing property lines. Future roads should be segmented every 660 feet following property lines and aligning at intersections to provide the best access to bench land, where the city is hoping to funnel all future housing developments to, with multiple options. To maximize the bench land’s utility there will be no grid enforced on that land. Finishing with formally expanding Dayton city’s boundaries to include the bluffs and benches, which will give the council a better handle on controlling future growth.
Nielsen did field a few questions from the council, first being that the numbers and specifications listed above are not set in stone and any restrictions on things such as cul-de-sacs must be handled separately and put into the building code itself rather than just the comprehensive plan.
The next issue was Colton and Elizabeth Englands’ application to open a sandwich and drink shop. There were several issues with their application. First they were seeking to establish their business in residential areas, which is only permitted if it is run out of the business owner’s home.
The Englands bought a 10x16-foot shed that they are willing to put on a custom trailer to make it more like a food truck and less of a permanent structure, which raised a big question for the council: does just slapping wheels on the bottom make it a food truck or is it still a structure?
This led to other questions. Where do they get fresh water? Where do they put grey water? Colton supplied answers to these questions citing examples of food trucks currently operating in Preston. Each business he cited has a water tank that they fill with consent from a local water source and they either have a storage tank or grassy patch nearby to put their grey water out on. Please note grey water is not sewage — no one is pumping poop out on the grass willy-nilly.
The issue of parking came up after the Englands left the meeting as the area they would be using would need gravel to prevent cars from sinking into the ground and leaving ruts.
Nielsen took the opportunity to share some of his experiences with other cities, saying that food truck and other small businesses prove to be almost universally positive for the area they are in by providing a local service. He also suggested that the city may need to alter their zoning restrictions, as currently any and all new businesses must move into the city’s small commercial area, meaning a small “ma & pa” sandwich shop or local gas station get lumped together with the big box stores and manufacturing plants.
The final issue of the evening was where the heat really got turned up during a discussion of Ryan Anderson’s building applications. The issue boiled down to an accusation of the city cheating him via stonewalling.
Anderson contacted the city in April to inquire about building permits. In June the city council formalized several legal definitions including lot, lot split and frontage. His plan was to develop four building lots on the property he owns, however under preexisting city ordinances any lot subdivided into four or more sections must include a road that is to be donated to the city at the developer’s expense.
Anderson accused the council of stonewalling him to buy time while they firmed up the city ordinances and they now get a free road out of the deal. Anderson argued that the council had reached a consensus, to which the council did admit that its members were largely on the same page, but no official vote was taken and therefore no official obligation exists.
Before the meeting Anderson submitted a rough sketch for review. The sketch showed his plan for four houses attached by a long private driveway. In the end the council unanimously rejected the sketch and gave him an ultimatum: either build only three lots, which will legally permit him to have his long driveway, not a road; or go for the four lots and lose money on that final plot of land due to road expenses. With that the council ended the video call and the meeting soon after.
In minor news, Reid Olsen, who resigned last month over this matter, had his resignation formally recognized. The council is currently managing the various financial resources they’ve acquired to best fund the well project. These sources include the Army Corps of Engineers money, community development block grant and various loans, all of which come with their own array of strings and red tape.
The meeting featured a surprising new addition to the evening’s events: an air conditioner. It stole this reporter’s usual seat but the cool air was worth the trade off. That room is an oven this time of year when empty, never mind full.