At last week’s Dayton City Council meeting, the first big issue of the evening was further debate over the comprehensive plan for Dayton’s future.

Jay Nielsen ran through his suggestions for the city’s expansion. These suggestions cover things from road allowances to building slope recommendations. To be specific, road and right of way width will be set to a 100-foot width including storm water management in swales. Slopes for future construction should be 20% or lower. Open space requirements will only be enforced where critical resources are present; for example, things such as wells and transformer stations.

