The December meeting of the Dayton City Council was mercifully tame given the subject matter: the future growth of the area.
The night began with a presentation of the comprehensive plan for Dayton’s growth over the next half century. The plan is not a zoning map or even a legal document—it’s an 88-page pamphlet for future developers and homeowners.
The layout of the new housing on the valley floor is a basic grid system, consisting of one-acre lots running parallel on opposite sides of the block. The housing development up on the benches will not follow a grid system as there is no room for one.
The roads currently in use are 60 feet wide, have a shallow road base and are meant to last an average of 10 years. The standard set forth during the meeting would expand the right-of-way for roads to 100 feet and deepen the road base, thereby extending a roads life to 20 years or more.
The comprehensive plan is not a preordained biography; the future of the area is still very much in the hands of its citizens, both current and future. But now there are tools and a goal for the good people of Dayton to move towards together as a community.
The comprehensive plan was accepted as a resolution by the council unanimously. The code amendments to support that plan were approved three to one with Councilman Brett Hyde being the lone dissenting vote due to concerns about specifics in the breakdown of the 100 foot roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.