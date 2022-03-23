The March City Council meeting for Dayton had a theme, that theme was “Echoes”. The first echo was quite literal; Brett Hyde and Stacy Moser were out of town so they participated via their phones. Thanks to the speakers at the office computer they were able to be heard. When it came time to approve the minutes and bills there were about three extra “ayes” than there were council members thanks to the digital echo.
The other echo was more metaphorical. Jay Nielson, the retired city planner that the city has hired to help plan out the next 50 years of Dayton’s development, was present. In his research, he concluded that the ideal places for the city to expand are west, up the mountain.
That’s where Eric Sant comes in. He is the county’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Contractor. Using Lidar information he can generate a topographical map of the county down to 18-inch accuracy. Using this information Jay can begin to generate probable roads for the city to establish. Wesley Beutler is seeking to develop up to three potential building lots in the county, west of the city limits on a proposed new private road, which he is permitted to do in the county for up to three homes according to newly approved county ordinances. The reason he came to the City is because a portion of the proposed private road is within city limits, the proposed lots are in the City’s impact area, and the proposed lots may be within the city’s “wellhead protection area.”
The key problem for this section of the meeting can be summed up in two words, “what if”. What if Beutler’s proposed road is right where the city road needs to be? What if the city annexes the area west of town into the city boundaries? What if they don’t? What if a major developer comes to town? What if all the smaller developers can’t afford it? What if utilities and waste disposal can’t reach them? What if emergency services can’t reach up there? What if septic systems push the city into a sewer system? These are questions that can only be prepared for as their answers will unfold with time and more planning, but here is what is known so far.
Should the city choose to annex the areas west of town that would nullify any option those homeowners would have to drill wells. Those wells could possibly impede the municipal wells. Annexing the lots would also give the city more control over building lot size.
However, that control comes with the need to offer those lots their own guaranteed water hookup. Without annexation the building process could end before it even begins if their own potential private wells don’t yield any water, killing the building process. The annexation, and all that comes with it, would also make it easier for smaller developers to build there, developers who would work with the city’s vision, rather than a major developer who might steamroll over the city with high-powered lawyers and deep pockets.
The discussion on this major matter didn’t conclude so much as it was terminated, it went on so long that several key people had to go home. Eric Sant indicated to Jay Nielson that he would provide him with a topographical map of the area for him to evaluate how the proposed road would fit into the overall 50-year plan.
Future County Commissioner Hopefuls, Tyler Fry, and later Tyler Olson, came to the city council meeting to introduce themselves and give brief little speeches about what they’re hoping to achieve on the republican ticket. Mr. Olson left after about an hour with Mr. Fry staying for the entire meeting.
In smaller news, there has been an alteration to the dumpster schedule. There will be two large dumpsters in front of the city park “Perkins Park” in May but none in August. This is so there is more room since in past years the first dumpster was overflowing within hours of it being there.
The city will soon begin taking water bill payments via Access Idaho, an online payment service. The use of the service is not mandatory and you can still opt to pay by putting your bills into the drop box at the city building, or mail, like always. There is a small service charge of around $2 for bills paid through Access Idaho, but it will handle payment automatically every month.
And finally, one last noteworthy note, Dayton’s City Clerk, Jennifer Sage, is working toward becoming a Notary Public, with her own stamp and everything. So, if you have anything of note that notoriously needs notarizing, take note.