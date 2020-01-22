Th January Dayton City Council meeting was fairly routine until it was time to choose the new council president. Dee Beckstead has been doing the job for the last year and Lain Telford and Anna Mae Ward voted he keep it. Beckstead and Stacy Moser voted for Telford. The deciding vote fell on Mayor Melvin Beutler’s shoulders. He broke the tie using the ancient technique of flipping a coin. Telford is the new council president and whether that mean she won the right to hold the position or lost the chance to not have that responsibility, is anyone’s opinion.
The first half hour of the meeting was taken up by Matt Regan, a CPA at Lewiston State Bank, whose preliminary audit report on the city’s finances shows that it is in the black by about $183,000. Regan frequently complimented clerk Elva Atkinson on her superb bookkeeping.
Aaron Beutler reported on the water facility study and provided projections for the future of the city’s water supply. He discussed two options for a new city water source. Option One is a single well that would provide 1,000 gallons a minute. Option Two is two wells that pump 500 gallons a minute. He spoke in favor of the two-well option as that would provide redundancy to keep the water flowing in case of problem.
Aaron said the major difference between a city well and a residential well is price. City wells are larger in diameter, deeper and have bigger pumps, certification, the water quality needs to be maintained and water volume. Residential wells for a single home run 10 to 30 gallons a minute, one to three percent of what either option for the city provides.
Drilling the single well, which includes two test wells and all the infrastructure needed to integrate it into Dayton’s existing system (pump house, electrical, security, etc.) will run about $1.4 million. The double well option will cost over $1.9 million. A breakdown of several major costs was provided by Aaron: the test wells will cost $68,000 apiece, the official well will cost $400,000.
The single well is about eight times more money than the city currently has available. The double well is 11 times the city’s reserves. Aaron suggested that one way to offset the high cost of a leftover test well would be to have it serve as a monitoring well so that the water level and purity of the aquifer can be better maintained.
The problems with the new wells can be summed up in one word: money. Dayton City has the lowest water rate of any city on the West Side at $21 dollars. That is not enough to cover replacement costs of the existing facilities and equipment such as well pumps, motors, spring pipelines, etc). Some of these items will require replacements in the next 15-20 years. Preliminary numbers show that the city should be charging at least $40 per month to cover the existing water system.
The council is currently exploring finance options but one thing is clear: there is a bond in the city’s financial future in addition to a spike in water rates. The council was presented with various financing options that included various grants. The reason for a bond is because all the grants conceivably available come with one major caveat: the city has to foot half the bill.
In the best case scenario, in which the city gets all the funding it can hope for, the water rate goes up to $45. In the worst case scenario, in which it doesn’t, $53.