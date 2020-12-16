The major issue of the Dayton City’s December council meeting was a status update on the water project. Two prospective well sites have been dowsed and selected for test wells this coming year.
The pending installation of the fiber optic cables throughout Dayton was another point of discussion. At the time of reporting, the cable is still being installed, but Direct Communications has assured Mayor Melvin Beutler that they will be completed and have the bill submitted for him to forward on to the state around Dec. 10.
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) has matured and been reinvested at the stellar interest rate of .002% — in 500 years the city will have earned one cent on the dollar in interest.
The road report for the city told of new culverts being installed on many of the city streets thanks to an Emergency Flood Grant. Also, a grant to chip the road on 1200 North and Balls Avenue is currently being submitted to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for reconsideration by the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG) to the state legislature.
Also, the council is compiling a list of issues in need of updating or modernizing to be ready for evaluation by the March meeting. The annual Christmas decoration competition has begun again, judging will take place between Dec. 21 and Christmas Eve. There are three cash prizes up for grabs: $50 for first, $35 for second and $20 for third.