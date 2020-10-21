Water was still a major point of conversation during the Dayton City Council's October meeting. With Mayor Melvin Beutler quarantined at home and Anna Mae Ward out of town on family business the council was convened with Lain Telford, Dee Beckstead and Stacy Moser. Melvin participated in the meeting via the office's speaker phone.
The first major item on the agenda was an examination of the plans that West Side School District's superintendent Spencer Barzee brought to show the council concerning an expansion of the elementary as well as a new cafeteria to accommodate the middle school kids. There will be nine new elementary classrooms grafted onto the east side of the Elwell Gym. The new cafeteria/rec. room will be built to the north of that. The plan is to begin construction in the spring.
Barzee brought the plans to the council's attention to hopefully avoid the kind of public outcry they received over not knowing about the district's plans to build a septic lagoon. The main problems that have emerged in regards to the expansion are centered around water and steel.
Barzee assured the council that the fire suppression system needed for the addition would be supplied by the school's existing water connection. The issue with the steel is that the price of it on the open market was due to increase a few days after the meeting so he wanted the council's blessing to go ahead and buy the materials while they were still cheap. After reviewing his hand out the council gave their blessing for Barzee to move forward with the purchase citing no problem with the new construction at this point.
The project will be formally reviewed by the council in November giving Richard Reeder of Dayton’s Planning and Zoning (DP&Z) a chance to review the project more thoroughly. The key issue is whether or not to issue the expansion a Class 1 or Class 2 permit. Class 2 permits require a public hearing and a letter of notice sent to the owners of all neighboring properties.
Before leaving Councilman Stacy Moser emphasized to Superintendent Barzee that all the I’s must be dotted and all the T’s must be crossed with this project, holding up the necessary form to emphasize his point. The superintendent firmly agreed.
The council then heard about Robert and Debbie Henrickson’s new house. The key to the problem boiled down to water.
The Hendricksons applied for a building permit approximately a year ago to replace their existing home. The city water line feeding their old home is a two inch line and can only support the existing home. The city granted the permit with the stipulation that the existing home would be completely demolished before the water could be connected to the new home. The new home is now built and the Hendrickson came to petition the council to move the water connection to the new home and allow them 30 days from the date of the council meeting to demolish the old home.
That petition was granted with a three-part agreement: 1- the city will switch the water connection to the new house, 2- the Hendrickson’s have until Nov. 12, to remove and salvage everything from the old house which they want, and 3-secure in writing a burn date from the fire department in addition to knocking down one exterior wall. If they can’t get a burn permit date from the fire department then they will use other means to demolish and remove the house within the 30 days or their water will be turned off.