The August meeting of the Dayton City council brought to mind the old saying, “water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink.”
The meeting began with a public hearing on the city budget. After the council talked back and forth about various matters the council opened the public comment section of the hearing and no one, out of all three, had a complaint. The new budget passed and will take effect on Oct. 1.
At the end of the meeting Richard Reeder brought up an issue with the city parks lawnmower and 4-wheeler: they’ve developed a certain “personality” in their old age and need to be replaced. Richard was rather shocked when he was told there was room in the budget for a new $3,000 lawnmower. The city has set aside $10,000 for park equipment every year and so far this year they’ve only used $3,500. So the council, especially Councilman Stacy Moser, said to check out stores for sales before the new fiscal year since the lawnmowers will soon have to make room for the snowblowers.
Moving on from the flow of money to the flow of water. The next matter was the city’s revamped wastewater ordinance. Jay Nielson, the consultant the city has hired to spearhead the overhaul of the city’s ordinances, commented that for such a small ordinance it ‘kicked his butt’. The ordinance handles things such as what materials are safe to dump down the drain, the placement of wastewater sites in proximity to fresh water ones, the legal definitions of certain terms and the delineation of responsibilities between homeowners, developers and the city.
The document is still in its rough draft stage of development with the council pointing out several terms that needed changing simply from the presentation itself. Jay emphasized the need for a Dayton wastewater ordinance instead of simply deferring to the county wastewater ordinances like many other small municipalities do. The county ordinances must address all of Franklin County and there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all ordinance. The needs of Dayton are not the same as Franklin, the needs of Weston are not the same as Riverdale, and so on. This goes back to the key principle that started this whole overhaul in the first place: maintaining local control.
To this end, just before leaving, Jay informed the council that a guiding principle of all ordinances is that if there isn’t an explicit “no,” then it is an implied “yes.” If there is no mention or restriction, then it gets the green light. This has led to many discussions centered around hypothetical scenarios where Ordinance A and Ordinance B are brought into conflict over an issue. So rest assured the council is not just giving everything Jay says a blind thumbs up.
The goal behind the wastewater ordinance is to protect the wells of the area, not least of which is the spiffy new one that just got drilled. The ordinance is structured so that the most restrictive of the three sets (state, county, city) takes priority in any given matter. One such thing this ordinance will require is a Nutrient-Pathogen test (NP test) especially on construction projects over a certain number of lots. That specific number is still in debate though it is not inconceivable that the number could be one, making it mandatory for any building lot. A NP test makes sure that your neighbor’s septic tank isn’t going to contaminate your drinking water.
Speaking of drinking water, an update on the well was next. The sand and cascading water issues are proving persistent, but the sand is going down with time. Aaron Beutler, the engineer overseeing this project, showed the council several charts and even a video shot inside the well. The charts tracked sand levels in the water over time. After being exercised repeatedly for a period of two days the time it took for the sand levels to reduce to the point the water was crystal clear went from 40 minutes to less than 10, which is a strong indicator that the sand issue will not be a major hurdle in the well’s future use.
Aaron explained that when a well is used after being shut down for a period of time the water that’s been sitting in the well casing has to be flushed out before it is diverted into the water supply. This prevents anything that chanced to find its way down in there from winding up in your glass. The water that is flushed out is usually just pumped out onto the ground to evaporate, though the council did talk about possibly having the water dump into the canal so it could do some good for someone downstream. They will check with the Twin Lakes Canal Company.
Before entering executive session, Mayor Troy Moser asked that a rumor going around the community be quashed. There has been a rumor that the city will soon be annexing the area up Dayton Canyon — this is not happening. The council wished to express that any questions they had on the matter were strictly investigative and no action is planned on annexing any land at present, be that up Dayton Canyon or anywhere for that matter.
The next meeting is currently scheduled to be Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. One of the topics expected to be covered is the update to Dayton’s ordinances concerning drinking water.
