The October Dayton City Council meeting began with a review of the future dates for the next few meetings to ensure that the busy holiday season doesn’t interfere. The next city council meetings will take place Nov. 9, and Dec. 7, at their usual time, 4:30 p.m.
The budget review at the meeting revealed that due to an incorrect number printed in the Association of Idaho Cities’s budgeting manual regarding tax sharing between the city and county, the city lost out on some expected budgeted money — a whopping $15. To avoid such catastrophes in the future the county offices have requested that the city submit its preliminary budget for them to review to ensure that no future miscommunications occur.
In water news, the council decided that since water rates were doubled last year, that it would forgo any increases in water rates for the time being. However, near the end of the well construction phase, when expenses are fully tallied, water rates will be reevaluated to ensure current rates will cover the loan payments and existing operations that includes maintenance, and saving for future replacements. The well is at the point where the funding needs to be ironed out and set; however, until the federal government passes the budget, expected additional grant opportunities involving federal funding are still up in the air. Congress has passed a brief continuing resolution on last year’s budget, but that is more for keeping the lights on in the meantime, as opposed to new funding. So until either the Republicans or Democrats blink and concede, things aren’t moving forward.
Jay Nielson, the Dayton City Planner who is working on updating Dayton’s Comprehensive Plan, was there to further advise the council about the city’s future growth. His predictions for the future were unpleasant to some on the council.
The city of Dayton is growing at an average rate of 2.18% a year meaning that by 2050 the city’s population will have doubled. To prepare for and plan for this growth he suggests a thorough review of the current city ordinances to see if there are any “holes” that could be exploited down the line.
One of the key areas he suggested for review was the ordinances regarding building codes, specifically building on hillside slopes to ensure that water and sewage can drain properly, and any building lots high in the hills will still be accessible by any new roads. He emphasized that construction on slopes over 10% is expensive and can create problems with soil stability, erosion, drainage, sewage, and unsightly scars on the hillsides.