The July meeting of Dayton’s City Council was, at first glance, a stuffy game of musical chairs. So many people were there that they ran out of seating.
The first issue of the night was settling the matter of road setbacks. At present the right of way set for future roads is 100 feet, including not only the road itself but also any grass, trees and sidewalks. Beyond that is frontage (the front yard of the building), after some debate the issue was resolved to be 30 feet. So starting from the middle of the access road for a building there will be 50 feet of right of way and another 30 feet of frontage before a building can be constructed.
Next up was Matt Regen and the city’s financial audit. For those of you who might be thinking that this would turn into some big scene where the noble auditor shoots out of his chair and accuses one of the councilmen of embezzlement before they slip out the window with a fat bag of money, twirling their mustache, I hate to burst your melodramatic bubble but the money’s all accounted for — nothing’s missing from the books or the bank accounts — it’s all good.
Matt did give the council some advice on future financial decisions. The council has a General Fund which they can use for discretionary spending. Matt’s recommendation is that the council begin making internal restrictions on parts of the money. These restrictions, unlike the designated funds for things such as roads, would be unofficial and could be moved if needed. The reason for doing this is that it can demonstrate to lenders and government agencies an awareness on the part of the council — that they know of issues in the community, both current and pending.
After that came the review of the Fourth of July Celebration. The council wished to thank the many volunteers and sponsors of the event, especially Rocky Mountain Power for their aid and the shirts. There were several aspects of the event that were reviewed and discussed to improve future years. Several activities such as the water slide and zipline needed more assigned help, and thanks to an anonymous donor the cotton candy and snow cones were given out free of charge.
The winners of the parade float design contest are: First Place, the Franklin County Marching Band (Combined WS & Preston), and Second Place for the tractors of Bridger and Brayden Christensen. There was also a Children’s Bike competition. The winners from first to fourth Lily Daley, Gabby Taylor, Natasha Sharp and Maggie Cuevas. Congratulations to you all! The council reported several comments about how well this year’s parade went. Thanks to Mike and Farahlyn Hansen for heading that up.
When it came time to talk of cleaning up after the festivities Aaron Beutler weighed in, commenting that cleanup happens most efficiently during the plane drop. Before the drop there are people there, but only 10 minutes later most have loaded up and gone home to escape the heat. As per usual, the community and visitors pitched in without being asked and this year’s unofficial cleanup crew worked fast and furious, and Dayton City wishes to thank them for their great work. Overall, the celebration was well attended and counted as a great success.
Next came Councilman Brett Hyde and his report on his attendance of the Community Health Academy. The point of the whole thing was to increase peoples’ access to local produce through things such as farmers markets and greenhouses. This is very much the beginning of this conversation and may not be implemented for a year or two, if ever. For those interested, Logan and Pocatello have farmers markets every week.
The next major issue was water. At present, the lining at Dayton Spring #2 is compromised due to the heavy runoff this spring. This lining keeps the spring feeding the city’s water system and Five Mile Creek separate. Should the two mix the water will become contaminated.
The council is exploring options that will be more permanent than the geomembrane liner that is currently being used. One such option discussed was installing a large culvert, about four feet wide, of corrugated steel. The ripple of the corrugation would help with matters such as the rapid flow of the water, and the steel would hold up against the tumbling rocks which are ripping the current lining to shreds. The city will apply for a grant to fund the repair.
Next came the well. After several delays, including but not limited to a well casing too thin for municipal wells, the new well west of the Dayton Park has been drilled. That said, don’t get too excited — no ones going to be drinking from this thing for a while, with the exception of former resident Craig Campbell who bravely drank the inaugural drink and exclaimed “This is the best water I’ve tasted all day!”
New wells apparently need to be exercised frequently in their first few months of life so that the ground around the hole can shift and settle. This prevents silt, sand, clay and even gravel from entering the water as it is drained from the well. The Food and Drug Administration has limits on how much sand is allowed in drinking water. It comes out to about 1/8 teaspoon sand for every five gallons of water, and at the time of reporting the new well was averaging a cup and a half for every five gallons.
Aaron Beutler told the council that in his estimation they will not get the 500 gallons per minute they were hoping for, but somewhere near 400. There is also air in the water which is indicative of cascading water, where water pours down onto the pump from above when it gets turned off. The water is currently cloudy, meaning there is blue/grey clay dissolved in it. This is typical and expected during well development and it is believed that many, if not most, of these issues will resolve themselves as the well is exercised. The good news that can be confirmed immediately is that there is no methane in the water, so no fire-breathing faucets.
The August city council meeting is set for Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. There will be a public hearing on the annual budget for Dayton City.
