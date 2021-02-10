The Dayton City Council is waiting for the great outdoors to thaw out completely before current and future city projects can proceed.
For the water project the city is waiting for an archeological review of the sites to be completed so that the city can be awarded a federal City Block Development Grant. The review covers both the physical site itself and any documentation available. As a side job, Kenneth Cannon, a professor at Utah State University, started a small firm, Cannon Heritage Consultants, Inc, for such reviews and it was his firm that secured the city’s contract.
The final suggestions for the new test well sites have been submitted by Aaron Beutler. Site one is near the tanks and is located on property already owned by the city. Site two is behind the high school in the northwest most corner of the lawn, straight west of the dining pavilion.
Fiber optic lines are not fully connected, yet. The lines running through Dayton are not connected to Clifton.
In response to notes and handouts from last month’s guests from Wellsville Utah, Councilman Stacy Moser brought up some considerations. How big should a standard lot be? Dayton has some existing lots that are smaller and bigger than the standard half-acre. As Dayton and its neighbors grow, how long before the nitrate levels in the groundwater demands that a sewer system be installed?
While an official notice will be submitted by the council in the city’s next water bills, the March City Council meeting is currently scheduled for March 2.