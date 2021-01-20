Scott Wells, city manager, and Jay Nielson, city planner of Wellsville, Utah, described their city’s past growing pains and gave advice to Dayton officials during their January meeting.
Their recommendations were as follows:
• restrict or eliminate cul-de-sacs and instead go for a “hammerhead” — a street with no house at the end where snow can be pushed to in the winter. Wells explained that it takes one of their snowplows as long to do Wellsville’s few cul-de-sacs as it does the other snowplows to do the rest of the city.
• chickens yes, roosters no — with the caveat that if no one complains then, let sleeping dogs lie. Speaking of dogs they’ve had to hire a dog catcher and begin enforcing licensing laws, and that was the crux of the next matter: enforcement. The two men made it clear that the city could make whatever rules they wanted but if no one was willing to enforce them, they were meaningless, even detrimental.
• setting aside areas for Open Space Conservation (OSC) to help plan and shape the city as it grows. OSC is city-designated plots of land that are off limits to developers. They can be parks or even someone’s field of alfalfa, a soccer field, etc., — just no homes or businesses.
Dayton’s water project is currently moving on needed environmental studies. The City needs to secure federal funding, a must for this project. For that, the city must complete an archeological survey in case the site should prove of historical value to any of the local Native American tribes. That survey will happen after the snow melts. Councilman Dee Beckstead has been charged with choosing between two firms which have offered to do the research and paperwork for the city.
The council is considering the drilling locations and size of the pipe for the test wells. There are two options for the test well pipe: a six-inch diameter, 1/4” wall pipe or an eight-inch diameter, heavy wall pipe. The six-inch pipe is cheaper and while it meets Department of Environmental Quality standards for a private well, is not acceptable for a municipal well or supplying the city with the needed volume of water. The thick walled eight-inch pipe is more expensive but may be used for a small municipal well. It’s a guessing game. If the city sinks either an eight-inch or a six-inch pipe and gets a gusher, then they have to drill it again with a pipe of an even larger diameter, effectively drilling the same well twice. If the city sinks the eight-inch and it comes up dry then they’ve blown more money than they could have. However, if it comes up with moderate flow it could be used as a small municipal well and the city would find another location for a larger well.
The city asked three people, a hydrogeologist, an engineer and a dowser (well-witcher), where to drill and none of them agreed on a definitive location.
There are five potential sites, each appealing for one reason or another: land already owned by the city, near existing utilities, easy to repurpose, etc. Aaron Beutler, engineer for the project, suggested the city’s first test well be on city-owned property.
Beutler has been doing a substantial amount of work on this project pro bono during the planning stage of the project. There is the likelihood that there will be less pro bono hours in the second phase. The city elected to continue with Keller Bliesner Engineering, the firm Beutler works for, for the design phase of the project and will review the cost proposal and design at the next meeting.