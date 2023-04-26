...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
Troy Moser takes the oath of office to become mayor of Dayton following the resignation of Melvin Beutler.
The Dayton City Council meeting for the month of April was uneventful until the end. No votes were taken and there was only one major decision, and that was who will replace Melvin Beutler as mayor for the remainder of his term.
Nothing major was discussed or changed; it mostly boiled down to “Did it work last year? Then let’s do it again.” Case in point, the large dumpsters that are at the school over the summer for things like furniture, tree branches and other large loads. The dump has graciously provided this service for the communities of Franklin County for many years. There is expected to be about six dumpsters over the course of the summer, so if you and your fellow eager spring cleaners fill the first one in under an hour (it has happened), don’t worry — another one will be coming soon.
July 4th came up for the first time this year and the community celebration is set for the day of as opposed to the nearest weekend, so see you all on Tuesday, July 4. The council is working on reserving the dunk tank and other amenities typically used to celebrate the nation’s birthday.
In water news, there is nothing happening and that is partially a good thing. There have been no official protests lodged against the well drilling location at time of reporting, so it could proceed unimpeded if that remains unchanged — that is, once the ground has dried enough so as to not plant the drilling equipment at the location. The ground is expected to be to that point in about two weeks provided that the weather remains sunny and warm (which it didn’t — we had a wet snow fall the following Thursday which will push the drilling date back).
And finally, the big event of the afternoon. Mayor Melvin Beutler submitted his letter of resignation. Thankfully the city secretary Jennifer Sage told him he needed to write one for the public record. In his final remarks in office, he smiled and said that it was “good to be here and good to leave.” With the seat of mayor suddenly vacant, councilman Stacy Moser nominated Troy Moser to serve in the position of interim mayor until the election in November. So best of luck to Mayor Troy Moser.
