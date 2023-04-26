Dayton new mayor

Troy Moser takes the oath of office to become mayor of Dayton following the resignation of Melvin Beutler.

The Dayton City Council meeting for the month of April was uneventful until the end. No votes were taken and there was only one major decision, and that was who will replace Melvin Beutler as mayor for the remainder of his term.

Nothing major was discussed or changed; it mostly boiled down to “Did it work last year? Then let’s do it again.” Case in point, the large dumpsters that are at the school over the summer for things like furniture, tree branches and other large loads. The dump has graciously provided this service for the communities of Franklin County for many years. There is expected to be about six dumpsters over the course of the summer, so if you and your fellow eager spring cleaners fill the first one in under an hour (it has happened), don’t worry — another one will be coming soon.


