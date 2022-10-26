Support Local Journalism

The Dayton City Council meeting last week was long and heavy. The first two hours of the meeting were taken up by the two public hearings on water rates and accessory buildings.

Jeremy Peirsol of the Rural Community Assistance Corporation, the company that compiled Dayton’s water rate study, gave a PowerPoint presentation to the handful of people gathered there. The discussion came to a head with the presentation of three options to both secure reserve funds for repairs to the system and pay off the loans taken out to get the two new wells drilled and integrated into the water system.

