The Dayton City Council meeting last week was long and heavy. The first two hours of the meeting were taken up by the two public hearings on water rates and accessory buildings.
Jeremy Peirsol of the Rural Community Assistance Corporation, the company that compiled Dayton’s water rate study, gave a PowerPoint presentation to the handful of people gathered there. The discussion came to a head with the presentation of three options to both secure reserve funds for repairs to the system and pay off the loans taken out to get the two new wells drilled and integrated into the water system.
When it comes to water there are three financial levers that can be pulled. First is the cost for a new water connection. This has the advantage of the least impact on current residents and can act as a deterrent to keep the rate of the city’s expansion down. The problem is that this source of income is the least stable. It’s dependent on the city’s growth, if no one moves in and builds a house for several years then that source of revenue will have effectively dried up.
Next is the overage rate that is charged if you go over 30,000 gallons that billing cycle. The advantage here is that it rewards those who are conscientious of their water usage. They don’t get penalized by the overage rate increase, but it punishes those who can’t help but blow past that limit every month. The engineer on the project, Aaron Beutler, commented that his connection was one such meter.
There was an issue raised via a letter from Clint Dunn concerning the overage rate. Currently with the pricing of water in The City of Dayton in a three-quarter-inch pipe per 1,000 gallons, the cost is less for the second 30,000 gallons than it is for the first 30,000 gallons. The first 30,000 gallons are included in the base rate which currently is set at $40 coming out to be $1.33 per 1,000 gallons. The cost for the second 30,000 gallons is only $0.50 per thousand gallons. Dunn’s issue is with that wide discrepancy between the base and overage amounts, as he felt they weren’t being properly rewarded for their water conservation efforts. With this topic brought up by the letter several in attendance mentioned that they had chosen to let their lawns burn in the summer heat to save water in our desert home.
The council defended their current pay structure saying that the reason for the high base cost is that that money goes towards paying off any debt on the water system and servicing the system itself. Many cities use a combination of a fixed base rate and an overage fee that varies by volume for their water rate structure. Fixed charges generally include the price the customer pays as a base rate charge to help cover costs for maintaining existing infrastructure and repaying loans and bonds used to build that infrastructure and save for future infrastructure replacement.
Variable or overage charges are the price the customer pays per volume of water used, which reflects the costs of providing water. This includes but is not limited to the costs for chlorination to kill bacteria and electricity needed to run the pumps that draw the water from the ground and deliver it to the water tanks. Dayton has a tiered rate structure that purposely has a lower variable fee ($1 per thousand gallons) up to 60,000 gallons to allow for gardens, orchards, and lawns. However, after 60,000 gallons the variable fee goes up exponentially to encourage water conservation.
The base rate itself is the final lever the council can manipulate.
There were three options presented to the council to best meet the three primary criteria of any municipal project. The three criteria are sustainability, equitability and justifiability. Can it last? Can it be balanced? Can it be fair?
The options presented by the council come with their own pros and cons. Included in the presentation was a five year projection about proposed increase in the base rate. Of the three, Option 1 was consistently the cheapest of each year.
The council decided to go with Option 1 as that would allow the city to move into minimize the cost increase and ease the financial burden on Dayton’s citizens. It should be noted that the rate increases will not stop after five years; to match inflation it is predicted that the city will need to increase the base water rate by about 2% annually. The extreme price hikes for the next five years is to pay off the loans the city is taking out to pay for the updates to the water system and to establish a small, by municipal building project standards, emergency fund. It will also put Dayton more inline with other cities in the state. The projections shown above are strictly based on information available this year, 2022, and will be reevaluated every year to maintain accuracy as more information becomes available with time.
After the hearing portion of the night was concluded, Option 1 was voted for unanimously and the ordinance and water bills have been updated with these numbers. So as an overview the base rate, covering the first 30,000 gallons, will now be $45. The new variable fee for water use over 60,000 gallons is $1.35 per thousand gallons, water use that falls between the two will only be $1 per thousand gallons.
With the water sorted, the council moved on to the next topic of the hearing: planning and zoning. Jay Nielson was there to discuss the current specifications concerning Accessory Buildings. As the name implies, these buildings are not the primary residence, these are sheds, workshops, garages, etc.
At present the city has a basic restriction to have any building 15 feet from the boundary line or fence. Jay proposed that the city make the restriction more flexible by having the distance instead be half the height of the corner of the roof to the ground. If the boundary is uneven, either due to a slope or build up you have to measure from the corner to the lower side of the two options. This is to best provide safety so that snow, rain or any other falling object doesn’t land in or mess up their neighbor’s property.
Nielson also wanted to discuss future zoning and expansion of the city, but the night had run on too long and he needed to leave, but not before leaving the city with a pair or maps depicting Dayton’s Area of Impact and Comprehensive Land Use Map. It should be noted that these maps are drafts and these changes are projected to happen over the next quarter century or longer, if at all.
Finally the matter that really matters, no more trivialities such as water and the future, now to discuss something vital: chickens. No decisions were officially made, but some things became a bit more concrete as the council continued to discuss the matter. Those who live on lots that are less than a full acre you can only have up to 15 chickens on them, period, no other farm animal. Those who live on lots bigger than a full acre can have two larger animals such as horses and up to 25 chickens. The rooster ban is back in consideration and most likely to remain if for no other reason than to prevent future noise complaints.
Nielson, as one of his final remarks of the evening, told the council that animal control ordinances are among the absolute hardest to do.
