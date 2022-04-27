At its April city council meeting the city of Dayton tried to define itself, literally.
The lion’s share of the meeting was taken up by Jay Nielson and the topics his presentation brought to the forefront. Many of the terms used to legally define many of the aspects of Dayton are currently either very vague or entirely blank. At present, the term “frontage” is referenced only twice in the building code and never outright defined. Not only was frontage lacking a legal definition, but so were “lot,” “street” and “right-of-way,” among others.
One thing the council knew would be a problem was that these new definitions couldn’t be applied retroactively. Existing lots would exist despite what term the council determined, having been grandfathered in as exceptions. That said, the city’s vested rights — the legal principle that enables grandfathering — is also in need of an update as it is not in line with current state regulations.
Some terms were situational, like when does a long driveway become a private road and then a public road? For example, if Mr. and Mrs. Longbottom built their home at the end of a long driveway far from the road, but over the years their kids have built their homes along that driveway, is it now a private road? What about if the city decides to formalize the road? Are there standards that unpaved roads should meet so that if the city later chooses to pave them it isn’t as expensive as it could be? Who pays for that road? How long is an official right-of-way? What differentiates a road vs right-of-way? And more.
Councilman Reid Olsen said the city should just let the chips, or in this case building lots, fall where they may. He even argued for the removal of existing zoning restrictions, believing people would use common sense. Olsen cited cities such as Bountiful, Utah as an example of this “laissez-faire” attitude.
There was a heated debate between Olsen and Nielson, with Nielson assuring the council that to do nothing is to court disaster. Charles Ulrich, who was there on another matter, agreed with Nielson that should the city not have a plan to guide future developers’ actions, developers would do anything to cut costs regardless of the wants and interests of the council.
Aaron Beutler was briefly on the line for a portion of the meeting to chime in with facts on the water project and its effect on the city’s growth. The current projections for the two wells being integrated into the city’s water system is 600 new homes, and that’s including the required redundancy. Jay Nielson was able to use an updated topographical map to assess that 750 acres of bench land could conceivably be used for new homes.
With this development, Councilman Brett Hyde said he was in favor of annexing the bench land into the city limits in order to ensure a greater degree of control around the city’s wellhead protection area. The goal of the council is for the new buildings to be single-family dwellings.
The next agenda item sparked a discussion on accessory dwelling units. Ryan Anderson, a federal agent who grew up in the area and is looking to build a summer house at 1215 N. Westside Hwy., wants to build a small apartment for his mother to possibly live in, in a freestanding garage. This threw up red flags for the council. What if he, or somebody years from now, tries to rent out the apartment as its own independent property, essentially making a regular apartment out of his mother-in-law apartment?
One recourse, suggested by Richard Reeder of Dayton’s planning and zoning board was to cut the water, since by law there cannot be two separate residences on a single water hookup.
There is currently a bill to make accessory dwelling units not only legal, but required to be allowed throughout the state. Part of the bill reads that “No county or city may enact or enforce any ordinance that has the express or practical effect of imposing a general ban of accessory dwelling units in any residential zoning area within its jurisdiction. A county or city may implement reasonable regulations that it deems necessary to safeguard the public health, safety, and general welfare of its residents.”
It should be noted that while the city cannot ban ADU’s under this proposed bill, the method of their implementation would be entirely up to the city. The council assured Anderson that they would be looking into their options regarding the plans he proposed.
J. D. Drury came to the meeting to introduce himself to the council and say that he, too, is running for Franklin County Commissioner on the Republican ticket.