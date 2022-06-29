The Dayton City Council meeting started with a bombshell: Councilman Reid Olsen resigned, effective immediately.
The reason he cited was his view of the council’s treatment of Ryan Anderson, who was seeking to subdivide a parcel of land in the area in order to build a summer home. Olsen felt the council mistreated Anderson while figuring out the specific legal definitions to guide the future growth of the city. Feeling the treatment of Anderson was unfair, Olsen resigned, citing his conscience. He then left the meeting before any responses were made.
Later in the meeting it was discussed that the city is not at fault since Anderson didn’t complete any forms or pay any associated fees, and therefore did not have vested rights to proceed with the development under a previous set of regulations.
Vested rights in Dayton are obtained through one of three methods: recording a final plat in full compliance with its provisions, executing a development agreement in full compliance with its provisions, or obtaining a Class I or Class II permit in full compliance with its provisions.
The major issue of the meeting was the clarification of five legal terms in the city code.
Lot Split – Any parcel created by lot split shall have safe direct access to an existing public street in compliance with the performance standards of this ordinance. (This is to ensure that all future changes to the area are forced to maintain access for both private vehicles and emergency services.)
LOT – A land area established by record of survey or plat that meets all area and dimensional requirements of the Development Code. All lots shall have frontage on a public right-of way. (This is to ensure that disputes over land boundaries can be minimized. The council currently is aiming to have lots be approximately one acre each. This may also delay the need for a municipal sewer system.)
FRONTAGE – The length of a front lot line measured at the street right-of-way line. (The reason for this is to keep those one-acre lots from being a foot wide and two miles long. The current frontage length is set at 130 feet, but that length is being debated as whether a different length makes more sense to fit different size one-acre lots in a standard city block. The lengths that are currently being considered range from 100 to 130 feet.)
RIGHT-OF-WAY – A strip of land dedicated and recorded for use as a public way providing access to lots and transportation of the public. (This includes all roads paved and unpaved. The goal of the city is to eliminate the need for curb and gutter so the road right-of-way may be made especially wide to accommodate water channels for drainage. Dayton City Code currently requires a 60-foot width, but the council is considering increasing this to 100 feet to accommodate future and current utilities and to maintain a “country” feel. Wellsville City is an example of this with 99-foot right-of-way access).
STREET – A thoroughfare dedicated for public use and accepted by public authority to provide access to lots and allow transportation of the public. A private street is a street that has either been dedicated or prescribed and accepted by the city and does not have standing for frontage of a lot(s). (Private streets must be maintained by their owner(s). Public street surfaces are maintained by the city. Right-of-ways are privately owned and maintained. A dedicated right-of-way may become a public street in the future.)
A large portion of the meeting was taken up by Jay Nielson and his presentation on Dayton’s future. The discussion focused on two topics: Green/Open space and slope grades approved for construction. The conundrum with green/open spaces is that for smaller developments the area available for open space is limited and may not be usable or useful. The space would be larger than a single lot as it has been shown. Just leaving one empty lot for this purpose in every development doesn’t always work.
The council discussed allowing developments to purchase and dedicate a separate area for open space. Ideally, this area would be designated as preferred open space by the city. As separate developers purchase and then designate the ground for open space use, at some point there would be parcels large enough for such things as parks or trails to be developed. The council hopes that by doing this they will prove much more useful than small parcels randomly spread throughout the city.
On the topic of slope grades, the current limit set by the city for unbuildable slopes is 30%, however Jay Nielson suggested reducing that to 20%. The reason for the suggested slope reduction is that cutting out a building lot from a 30% slope would be too expensive for the average homeowner, which is the council’s target demographic with these changes to the city’s building code. It’s also a preventative and cost cutting measure as steep slopes create future maintenance problems for the city as the slope slowly erodes back into place. This change would also better align with the guidelines from the Southeastern Idaho Public Health, which discourages septic systems on slopes steeper than 20% to prevent seepage.