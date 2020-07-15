The major issue of the July Dayton City council meeting was water. The current next step in water development is applying for grants to fund the wells, and exploring options for developing one of the springs in the hills behind Dayton.
The spring in question, spring number four, is located on land controlled by the forest service. The city needs to arrange an agreement with the forest service to develop the spring and construct a temporary access road. On July 8, representatives from the city council, DEQ, and forest service, went up to the spring to examine it and talk about how to best meet the needs of Dayton City while preserving the environment residents love.
This spring is a small spring that has been studied since 1930 and has been in water planning reports since that time. It has not been included in the system before now because its output is regularly low in the fall (12-15 gallons per minute). Options and requirements were discussed and continue to be explored. The biggest hurdles facing the development of the spring are completing the environmental, cultural, and historical surveys required.
Another issue discussed at the council meeting is the water coming from spring number one. There is a leak in the pipe at some point along the line, the spring and the water tunnel, which is unsurprising, as it is 84 years old. Dayton plans to perform a flow test at the spring outlet and tunnel entrance to determine the extent of the leak(s).
It is worth noting that the water project is still firmly in the planning stages. Almost nothing beyond wanting to have both a spring and a well to expand the city’s water supply is currently known and depending on what the Idaho DEQ and forest service, say, even that can change.
After that came the financial section of the project. The bond for the project went through. To further inform the council on the red tape the city will have to walk was Krystal Harmon of the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG).
One of the more interesting things the council is going to have to do is formally acknowledge every April as Fair Housing Month. What does that mean? Mayor Melvin Beutler and whoever replaces him in the coming years will have to make it a point of business every April to declare it Fair Housing Month. Does this mean that the city hasn’t been using fair housing practices or not following the law? No. Then what does it mean? That the council is going to have to jump through a legal hoop once a year by giving lip service to a law they’ve never once tried to break.
The grant the city is applying for is called a Block Grant, which is given to a third party, SICOG, who proctor the distribution of the grant money on behalf of the state.
Mayor Melvin Beutler expressed his concern to Harmon about the city taking on unnecessary debt, wanting to know what grants the city would get before the loans, but that’s not how it works. Instead of getting a grant and taking out a loan to fill in the rest of the amount the city will have to take out the loans and then the government money will come in to bail them out. Dayton’s request for funding, loans and grants, goes into a statewide pool where the Idaho Humanities Council then decides how to best stretch the money statewide.
Harmon compared it to shopping for a car, “Instead of going to your credit union and saying I need this car it’s like sending out an application for funding and seeing who’ll give you the best deal.” The city is currently shopping for the best deal on the money they need. The bond that was passed serves as a financial barometer to the lending institutions the city is applying to, it’s the city and its people saying, “We can take on this much debt, what terms can you give us?”
On a happier note, the council wished to thank everyone who helped with the 4 of July celebration this year. The council remarked how everyone was doing their best to keep safe and still enjoy themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope all will be back to normal next year,