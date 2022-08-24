The August meeting of the Dayton City Council was remarkably unremarkable until they got to the chickens.
The first item on the agenda was the allocation of funds for the well project. The city has received funding from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Idaho Department of Commerce for $500,000, of which $400,000 is available for water well construction.
The city also recently applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA, a.k.a. Covid Cash) funding of which they may receive $337,019 if their application is approved and accepted. The city plans for these funds to pay for the well drilling, in addition to the city chipping in $200,000 of its own money. The city has also been notified by the Army Corps of Engineers that they plan to provide $450,000 for well house construction and the well pumps.
The council is considering asking if private citizens are willing to donate things such as equipment and possibly labor to aid in keeping costs down. On a positive note, the drilling of the wells is finally coming to fruition after 5 years of planning. Well Equipped LLC from Ucon, Idaho will have moved their equipment in on Monday, Aug 22. Pilot hole drilling will be able to start as early as Tuesday, Aug. 23 on Site #4 south of the football field. The goal is to be completed with the pilot hole and moved to Site #3 west of the City Park prior to the first home football game on Sept. 2.
The next subject was the city’s truck. The clutch on the old girl is giving out. After requesting offers from several auto body shops, the winner with a $1,500 option was HK Auto right around the corner from the city building. Councilman Stacy Moser commented that in addition to being the cheapest option, he wished to keep the money local.
In other truck news, the old dump truck bed is up for sale. While many on the council thought the actual bed was only good for scrap, the two scissor lifts could be worth it to salvage, with offers starting at $300.
The next major issue was the Englands’ sandwich shop/food truck. The council discussed various aspects of the issue. The Englands are willing to have a water tank so they can act independent of a water source, though they are not thrilled by the prospect. HK Auto is willing to supply them with a water source via a tap from their water line, which could be counted as two separate structures on a single hookup, which is against code. The business would be required to haul off their grey water in a storage tank.
As a potential work around they are proposing a trial run of six months to a year to see how the situation unfolds and what problems do and don’t arise. Councilman Stacy Moser repeatedly referred to Richard Reeder for guidance on the issue, only to be told that he was washing his hands of the whole thing. Richard’s concern with making this allowance is the precedent it sets. He is worried that the exception that the council is working hard on for the Englands will allow less desirable businesses to set up shop through the same legal loophole.
Jay Nielson, the city planning consultant, countered Richard’s argument stating that large retail chains have ways of forcing their way into areas regardless. He further recommended that the city explore options such as special use permits, which can be tailored to each individual applicant’s needs and requirements and would allow the city to be more flexible, but could allow for favoritism from future councils; or a specific food truck ordinance, which would establish concrete standards for other food trucks seeking to do business in Dayton, but exceptions for special cases would be made harder.
Jay was there to give the council a final prospective look at Dayton’s future before he began compiling a rough draft of the city’s plan. The current plan is to expand Dayton’s city limits in all directions as well as include both the bench land above the city to the west and the land overlooking the Bear River Basin to the east. The only problem he has with the changes from his perspective is that the eastern land is also under some high voltage power lines which will make building there an issue. The council would like to point out that while the city borders are expanding, the land is still zoned for agricultural use in the projected map.
The final issue of the night was centered on an interesting question: “Are chickens livestock or pets?”
Dayton, like most of Franklin County, has a long history of agriculture and many of the people moving into the area will want to take part in that tradition. With the water project moving ever closer to reality and eventually completion, Dayton has to plan for when all the “nos” they’ve been telling prospective homeowners and businesses suddenly have to become “yeses.”
Mayor Melvin Beutler said he was open to allowing as much as a single cow on some lots if they were big enough. So cows are livestock and chickens are livestock, but I think we can all agree that one cow does not equal one chicken. So if a cow is acceptable, how many chickens equals a cow? Five? Ten? Twenty? These issues and more will be on the council’s plate for some time to come.