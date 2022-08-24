Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The August meeting of the Dayton City Council was remarkably unremarkable until they got to the chickens.

The first item on the agenda was the allocation of funds for the well project. The city has received funding from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Idaho Department of Commerce for $500,000, of which $400,000 is available for water well construction.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you