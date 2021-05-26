The May Dayton City Council meeting was groundbreaking for the simple fact that it was the first meeting to be held in the office portion of the building in over a year. The items on the agenda primarily consisted of two issues: the well project and the development of a comprehensive plan for Dayton’s future growth.
The well portion focused on what funding sources the city should pursue going forward. The council has decided to prioritize examining a loan from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The city has requested Aaron Beutler, the head of the project, look at the DEQ loan for any and all strings attached and report back to them.
Unlike most types of loans, the city has to be granted permission to apply for it before it can be granted.
The loan that is currently offered through the DEQ has a 20-year repayment schedule and is offered at 2.25% interest. The other loan on offer is a Rural Development loan through the Department of Agriculture for 40 years at the same interest rate. The council chose the DEQ loan because they felt it would come with fewer explicit restrictions on use of the money. It is important to note that neither of the loans is to be the project’s main source of funding; that will come thanks to a Community Development Block Grant with the loans being used on top of that as needed.
As far as a timetable goes the preliminary paperwork for the project has been completed the historical and archeological surveys of all the sites have found nothing of significance to native populations. The drilling of the test wells comes next, with production wells to follow, should the test wells prove to be good. The wells alone, plus tests and paperwork, will most likely take the entire year before the ground freezes in winter. It should be noted that the wells will not be integrated into the water system at this time. The integration of the wells into the existing water system is planned for 2022.
Jay Nielson, a retired city planner, appraised the Sunil about Dayton’s need to update their comprehensive plan so any and all future growth can be controlled and integrated rather than glommed onto the city’s infrastructure like a tumor. Such a plan is currently in its early stages. The council will compile photos of examples of qualities they want to maintain or grow in Dayton, as well as of hazards (ex. flooding) to be aware of. There also needs to be a list of irreducable/irreplacable things that define Dayton as a place to live and if lost would change the city fundamentally. Those things would include natural resources, such as springs and mountain trails, and public resources, the school and parks.
The plan would also include guidelines for building lot sizes. It is here that the council encountered a contradiction. Smaller lots, half acre to acre, means that they are easier maintain but also denser population increasing the amounts of nitrates in the soil and increasing the need for a municipal sewer system. Larger lots, five acres, means less dense population and delaying the need for a sewer system but it means the lots will be harder to maintain and leave plenty of room to park unsightly junk piles.
It is important to note that the plan will not contain actual building codes; it will be essentially an oversized brochure to inform any would-be developer or regular homeowner what the city’s goals are and what would be expected of them should they decide to build there. Jay Nielson informed the council that Dayton is prime for developers to swoop in and build their little fenced off neighborhoods.
In smaller news the council has decided to replace the light at Dayton City Park so that they can have a flag on the flagpole 24/7 again. The tables in the pavilions at the park and school are in need of a fresh coat of paint with the latter group needing some repair after years of “attention” from all the school kids over the years.