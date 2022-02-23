The most recent Dayton City council meeting was brief. Not much happened outside of planning for future events, but then again it’s too cold outside to really do anything.
A certificate of deposit came up for renewal as its six-month limit had been reached. The city chose to go with the shorter term on the funds needed for the wells, then they can get their hands on the money sooner without incurring a penalty.
The council discussed the massive dumpsters that are provided by the Franklin County Landfill. The council reviewed past years where the first dumpster is filled within hours and discovered that they typically use six dumpsters in a year. Each dumpster costs $200 with the first one being free, bringing the total to a full $1,000. The council also commented that several members of the community have expressed gratitude for the ease of taking large items to the dumpster in the school parking lot instead of all the way to the landfill itself.
The city is also considering setting up an electronic payment method for water bills, park rentals, etc. this would most likely require a small transaction fee be added to the billing amount for those who choose to use it. The council has yet to pick a service, and the use of the service at all would be voluntary.
While it may only be February, the Fourth of July is already on the council's minds. The only thing that was really discussed was the need to reserve the dunk tank immediately, and making sure the tank is manned by someone so that issues from past years do not get repeated, such as clumps of dirt and grass being thrown in.