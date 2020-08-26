The Dayton City's August council meeting started with representatives from Direct Communication, a fiber optic internet company who introduced their company and services to the council. With funds from the CARES Act the company will be laying new fiberoptic cable throughout the city at no cost to the consumer should they opt in. They charge $60 for internet service and can also take over the landline services as well.
In light of the past month's meetings, and its rather hostile atmosphere, the council took a moment to review the laws and guidelines concerning open meetings and the establishment of a quorum. A standard city council meeting must have a minimum of 48 hours advanced notice. An emergency meeting, such as the one on July 16, must have a minimum of 24 hours notice. Council members are not free to go and investigate on their own, like what happened leading up to the July 16 meeting. They must agree to meet ahead of time, publicly announce their plans and then form a quorum and go investigate on the city’s behalf. If the city makes a decision without following these rules, explicitly, the decision can be invalidated but only if it is done within two weeks of the meeting, which then forces the council to restart the process.
For three hours the council attempted to iron out many fine details concerning the pending changes and other issues that the new water project faces. On the environmental front the site of the spring has to be examined for rare and endangered species as the pump and the road to service it will be destroying the natural landscape. Secondly, by Idaho state law the city needs to have a reserve well ready to take over should one of the usual wells fail or some other type of emergency manifests. Last is an issue of both law and honor. The site has to be examined for its cultural importance such as a Native American burial ground. All of which will take considerable time.
Rate changes that were suggested include the following: All water hookup fees are going to be quadrupled from their current cost of $5,000 to $20,000. The base and overage rates will be raised, as well. At present the city is charging $21 for the first 30,000 gallons to all inner city homes, and according to the project's lead engineer, Aaron Beutler, the rate will be “essentially doubled” to $40. That is only for homes inside Dayton City boundaries. Anyone outside, with a city water hookup, can expect to pay $60 unless they, and everyone in between, are willing to be annexed into the city. Also at present, the city council has the option to manually raise the water rate by an annual maximum of 5%. The new plan is to introduce an automatic 3% annual increase to compete with inflation.
The reasons for the rate increases are twofold. First the water system of Dayton City is technically losing money as it depreciates and wears out at a higher rate than the water fees that everyone is paying in can cover. Secondly, this helps the city apply for grants and loans because the first thing those institutions all look at, for water projects, is how much the city is charging for water. Dayton is currently charging the least for water in all of Franklin County.
There was some debate around the discontinuation of vacation rates for water hook ups centered around locations that only use water during the warmer months, such as the Dayton Cemetery. The city will terminate it and simply remove the cemetery’s water meter in the fall and reinstall it in the spring. When concerns of the pipe leading to the meter freezing and breaking were raised the council stated that to date none of currently abandoned connections have frozen and broken. The cemetery meter and others like it will be pulled.
Finally, delinquent water bills were discussed. At present the city policy regarding them is that an account would have 90 days to be paid in full or the connection would be shut off and charged to a $5 fee. That is largely unchanged except the fee will be $10. The council plans on implementing a change in policy where if there has been no payment for 60 days the city will call and notify the offender. The most interesting part of this discussion was the confession from several council member of having simply forgotten to pay the monthly water bill on more than one occasion.
The public hearing on these issues will be Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. and the planned changes will go into effect Oct. 1 in time for the new fiscal year.