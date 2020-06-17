The Dayton City Council discussed grants to finish new wells, raising water rates to $20,000 and holding its annual Independence Day celebration during its June meeting.
With the bond election results in at 105 for and 48 against, the city council can proceed with the project for the new wells. The Southeast Idaho Coalition of Government (SICOG) has offered to aid Dayton in navigating government grant forms for the project for $15,000. One grant the city is all but assured to receive is a block grant from the Idaho Dept. of Commerce (IDOC) which gives the city half a million dollars. The city doesn’t get the grant directly; SICOG as a third, uninterested, party will manage the money on the state's behalf in exchange for 10% off the top.
Other sources of funding are available from places such as the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), however, that would require a letter of intent to be filed and it is too late to do so for the 2020 year. It may be possible for the 2021 year. The CARES act, which recently disseminated stimulus funds to American citizens, may also be of some use; though Krystal Harmon, the city’s associate at SICOG, doesn’t know at this time. Last but certainly not least is the Army Corp of Engineers - a self selecting group that chooses which projects to help with. To that end, it is often the last one to join a project.
In the past, the council has tried to limit the number of water connections given out each year to limit Dayton’s growth to a steady rate.
To not discriminate against new home buyers and still slow growth, the council is considering raising water hookup fees from $5,000 to $20,000 to mitigate the impact additional homes and new neighbors will have on the services being used by current residents. The rate increase will also help pay off the bond that much faster. The council will hold a mandatory hearing next month for public input on the matter.
Finally, we’ve reached the Fourth of July! Dayton’s celebration will happen as it has always happened with several caveats. There will be hand sanitizer at the park for public use. There will be no dunking machine, fishpond or bounce houses this year. The festivities will begin at 6 a.m., with the bell ringing throughout the city. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 and the patriotic program will begin at 10. Both the parade and lunch start at 11:30 a.m., followed by events and games from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ending with, every child’s favorite, the airplane candy drop. A complete list of events and prices will be sent out in June’s water bill.
The council wishes everyone a wonderful time and emphasized that “all who attend must practice safe social distancing and take adequate precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”
The next meeting of the Dayton City Council will be on July 7 at 4:30 p.m.