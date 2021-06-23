On a typical sweltering summer afternoon, Dayton City discussed its upcoming Fourth of July celebration. There are many activities planned and things are coming together for a fun day in the park. Those hoping to avoid the summer heat this year with a quick dip in the dunk tank are out of luck, someone else got it first. Though chasing after a fish in the fish pond could certainly offer an opportunity to keep cool, too.
The Dayton City Council wishes to thank all the corporate donors who contributed funds to help make this Fourth of July celebration as spectacular as it has always been. Special thanks go to Rocky Mountain Power for their donation of $1,000. Some of this money has gone to custom T-shirts designed by Dayton resident Lillie Graves for the morning race and celebration.
The city also discussed its well project. Currently, well sites number one and five are moving forward for test wells. Dayton has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant through The Department of Housing and Urban Development, worth $500,000, which will be managed by the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG). According to the construction schedule, the city must use whatever amount of money they need by the end of December 2022.
The city is investigating how to acquire some of the $1.1 billion the state of Idaho received for infrastructure projects throughout the state from the CARES Act. Approximately 25% of this money is earmarked to be awarded to cities in Idaho by 2024. This money can only be used for water quality improvement projects.
In January, the city completed a Water Facility Planning Study and environmental study for the well sites. Due to the fact that environmental requirements and city growth patterns change frequently, these studies have a shelf life of five years. They are a crucial component to secure more grants and loans for the project.
Retired city planner, Jay Nielson, a consultant on Dayton’s comprehensive plan, showed a PowerPoint presentation emphasizing his concerns about preserving the unique character of Dayton and by extension the west side as a whole. He had several slides depicting his predictions for the future, one of which depicted the growth of Dayton eastward into the valley, as opposed to west up the mountain.
The major topic of the presentation was the question of Irreducibles, or things, both tangible and not, that are essential to the soul of Dayton City. The council’s compiled a list that included preserving “that country feeling,” open spaces, tree-lined streets, neighbors who treat each other like family, outstanding schools, work opportunities for youths, light traffic, the natural beauty of the west hills, access to recreation and an overall peaceful feeling. Nielson ended his portion of the meeting by saying that the project needs “to have some heart at the beginning.”