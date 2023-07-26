Support Local Journalism

The July meeting of Dayton’s City Council was, at first glance, a stuffy game of musical chairs. So many people were there that they ran out of seating.

The first issue of the night was settling the matter of road setbacks. At present the right of way set for future roads is 100 feet, including not only the road itself but also any grass, trees and sidewalks. Beyond that is frontage (the front yard of the building), after some debate the issue was resolved to be 30 feet. So starting from the middle of the access road for a building there will be 50 feet of right of way and another 30 feet of frontage before a building can be constructed.


